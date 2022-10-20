Adeline, Fredericksburg's missing otter, has been returned

Adeline, the bronze otter statue stolen from downtown Fredericksburg over the weekend, has been returned.

According to April Peterson, one of the originators of the Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg project, a local resident walking her dog on Wednesday night found the missing otter lying on a bench in Hurkamp Park, near where she had been installed with her pup, Millie.

"Somebody came to their senses, and we are super happy about that," Peterson said Thursday.

Peterson said Adeline is in the custody of the Fredericksburg Police Department and will be released to artists Steve and Stuart Wegner, who cast all the other bronze otters that are part of the project.

After the Wegners assess the statue and fix any damage, Adeline will be reinstalled at the corner of William and Prince Edward streets.

"We are coming up with a plan to better secure her to the stone," Peterson said.

Local radio station B101.5 announced on Tuesday morning that it would offer a cash reward for the safe return of Adeline.

News director Ted Schubel said Thursday that the station gave $203 to a woman named "Elizabeth" who filed the police report about the statue's discovery Wednesday night.

Other individuals and local businesses this week announced their own cash rewards. It was not clear Thursday who will receive those cash rewards.

The Free Lance–Star reached out to the police department to determine whether an investigation into the theft is ongoing.