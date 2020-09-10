Adults on tricycles raise money for St. Jude's in Stafford

If you’re curious about adults who pedal tricycles, and would like to help the fight against childhood cancer, there’s an event in Stafford County on Saturday you should attend.

It’s the first Embrey Mill Trike-A-Thon, happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phase 1 dog park at 560 Apricot St. in Stafford. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

People can enjoy a trike race and showcase, as well as several interactive community events that include T-shirt giveaways and trike “ride-a-longs.” Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are encouraged.

A $10 donation is suggested for the event, with proceeds to benefit St. Jude's lifesaving mission of finding cures for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

For more information on making a donation, visit the Embrey Mill Drifters Facebook page or go to bit.ly/2Zrdkmv.

