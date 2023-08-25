The Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory against swimming at Aquia Creek in Stafford County following a sewage leak from a broken main.

The main has been repaired, but health officials are testing the creek to make sure it isn't contaminated.

“The sewer force main break occurred several hundred feet from the waterway near Aquia Drive,” the Rappahannock Area Health District said in a news release Friday. “The swimming advisory is being released out of an abundance of caution until results from water testing are available. The duration of the swimming advisory will be adjusted based on these results.”

The department of health is working with the Department of Environmental Quality and the Stafford County utilities department to assess the impact, Brent McCord, environmental health manager for the Rappahannock Area Health District, said in the release.

He noted that there are marinas and private access spots along Aquia Creek, and the advisory “is being issued to prevent any possible illness due to the sewage release.”

The health department said people should avoid the creek from the crossing of Aquia Drive to Government Island, warning against swimming, wading, tubing and stand-up paddleboarding. Boating and fishing should be OK.

Anyone who is exposed to the creek water should wash with soap and water, and anyone experiencing health issues after creek exposure should seek medical attention.