Advocates hope to end the practice of "jail and prison profiteering"

Shelley Tibbs’s son was booked into Rappahannock Regional Jail on a Friday, and by the following Wednesday, she had already spent almost $100 on him.

She put $60 dollars—$66 including the transaction fee—into his JailATM account so he would be able to order from Oasis Commissary, pay the jail’s daily $2.50 “housing fee” and the $4 one-time fee for a hygiene kit.

She also put $20 onto his jail-issued tablet so he would be able to listen to music, stream movies and write emails, at a cost of 25 cents per word.

He called her once from the tablet and that call cost $6 for 15 minutes, Tibbs said.

“It really is a money pit in there,” she said.

Her son was in Rappahannock Regional Jail last year for seven months and she estimates she spent at least $400 on him each month, sending herself into debt.

When he was arrested again this year, Tibbs, who works for a volunteer organization in Prince William County, told him, “I don’t want to do this again.”

But she will, she said, “because I want him to survive in there.”

She wants him to be able to call her every day because she worries about his mental health. The jail has not yet brought back all the programs it canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, including group therapy for substance abuse.

She wants him to have a once-a-week break from jail food, which she calls “horrible,” with a hot meal from Outside-Inside Connection.

“I will pay $15 [for a medical co-pay] because I want him to get the medical care he needs,” Tibbs said.

“I feel bad for families who are struggling and trying to help their loved ones,” she said. “It’s not fair at all.”

‘More a profit-sharing agreement’

Some of the money that Tibbs and other families pay for services for their incarcerated loved ones—for phone calls, video visits, commissary and hot meals—goes to the companies that provide those services, but much of it is kept by the jail or prison in the form of commission.

According to the contract between Rappahannock Regional Jail and Global TelLink for inmate telephone and tablet services, which runs through August 2024, the jail receives 95 percent of the revenue billed or prepaid for telephone calls.

Rappahannock Regional Jail also receives 45 percent of net web sales made by Oasis Management, which provides commissary services.

“It’s more a profit-sharing agreement than anything else,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a New York-based nonprofit that works to expose the commercialization of the criminal justice system, in a recent panel discussion hosted by the ACLU of Virginia.

It isn’t the incarcerated people who are paying the cost of these agreements, but their families, who are primarily “poor women of color,” said Shawn Wenete, a policy strategist for the Virginia ACLU.

“Prison profiteering,” as it is called by criminal justice reform advocates, costs families $3 billion a year in the U.S., according to Worth Rises.

That’s on top of the almost $81 billion that taxpayers pay every year for prisons, jails, parole and probation, according to a 2017 report by the Prison Policy Institute.

“You don’t need to be in a private prison to feel completely and utterly exploited,” Tylek said.

Eighty-seven percent of the time, it is women like Tibbs who are primarily responsible for supporting their loved ones in jail, according to the 2015 report “Who Pays? The True Cost of Incarceration on Families.”

The “Who Pays?” report also found that almost half of families are unable to afford the costs associated with a conviction and that the cost of maintaining contact with incarcerated family members sent one in three families into debt.

And with Black, Hispanic and indigenous people disproportionately represented in jails and prisons, those families are disproportionately bearing the burden of cost.

“This issue of the cost behind incarceration becomes not just a criminal justice issue, but also an economic justice issue, a racial justice issue, and gender justice issue that we need to take a look at,” Tylek said during the Virginia ACLU panel.

In fiscal year 2019, Rappahannock Regional Jail reported bringing in almost $2.8 million in revenue from commissions in its annual Jail Cost Report to the Virginia Compensation Board.

In fiscal year 2020, it reported almost $3.7 million in commission revenue, more than any other city, county or regional jail in the state.

Virginia Code Section 53.1-115.2 allows for regional jail superintendents to establish commissaries and states that “net profits from the operation of such stores shall be used within each facility respectively for educational, recreational, or other beneficial purposes as may be prescribed by the superintendent.”

However, in fiscal year 2019, the jail reported spending only $33,335, or 1.2 percent of commission revenue, on programs for inmates.

In 2020, the jail reported spending $57,848 on inmate programs—or 1.6 percent of commission revenue.

According to the Virginia ACLU, 41 of Virginia’s 59 jails spent no money at all on inmate programs in fiscal year 2020, which began July 1, 2019 and ended June 30, 2020.

The Rappahannock Regional Jail shut down its programs in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the shutdown, the jail offered adult basic education courses, allowing inmates to earn GEDs through the Rappahnanock Area Regional Adult Education; special education classes through Stafford County Public Schools; religious programs provided by volunteer clergy; group therapy for substance abuse; and a work release program, according to the jail’s Annual Report.

Most of those programs have not returned to the jail, though superintendent Kevin Hudson said in a June 10 email that he is “hopeful to have most returning by July.”

Hudson said that a “non-exhaustive list” of purchases made with “canteen commissions” includes religious, educational and mental health programs and services; supplies such as soap, linens, sanitary items, mattresses, gloves and shoes for inmate workers; maintenance such as “shower refurbishing;” appliances such as TVs, X-ray machines and fitness equipment; and public transportation for released inmates.

With taxpayers already paying for jails and prisons, the commission structure is “a regressive second tax on families that have a loved one inside, despite it being a system meant to serve us all,” Tylek said during the recent ACLU panel.

A legislative fix?

During this year’s legislative session, the Virginia ACLU and Americans for Prosperity—a conservative political advocacy group—worked with members of the General Assembly to introduce a handful of bills to combat prison profiteering.

“We discovered that there are no guardrails or regulation on this market, no market forces at play,” Weneta said. “This is a government-captive market and we believe the legislature is the only check and balance to regulate a government-captive market.”

The bills, HB 1053 and SB 581, as originally introduced would have removed the commission structure from jail funding, Weneta said.

However, legislators “really wanted to be sure they had a good handle on exactly what’s happening before they enacted legislation,” Weneta said.

The bills as passed direct the State Board of Local and Regional Jails to convene a work group to “review and make recommendations regarding the reduction or elimination of costs and fees charged to inmates ... including fees related to ... telephone services; commissaries; and electronic visitation systems.”

The bills direct the work group to report its findings to the General Assembly this fall.

The work group is required to include one formerly incarcerated person, one family member of an incarcerated person and at least one representative of certain organizations and companies, in addition to four General Assembly members and representatives from the Virginia Sheriff’s Association.

In Virginia, county sheriffs manage local jails. Regional jails such as RRJ, which serve multiple localities, are managed by a superintendent who serves the regional jail board or authority.

John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association—who, along with Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron, is representing the sheriffs on the work group—said in an interview that it was important for his group to understand what the impact of abolishing or altering the commissions system would be.

“We are getting ready to do a survey to determine what fees are being charged and what they are being used for and if they go away, what impacts that would have on jails,” Jones said. “We want to know what’s going on, how much money is involved and where it’s going specifically—that way, we can make decisions.”

Jones said that in his experience, fees for telephone services go back into programs for inmates, such as work-release.

He draws a distinction between telephone and internet fees and commissary fees.

“Commissary fees and charges—that’s a voluntary expenditure,” Jones said. “If the inmate doesn’t want to buy a candy bar, he’s still going to get fed. If they don’t want [the fee], they don’t have to buy it.

“You also need to consider that operating a commissary is a bit different than going to Walmart. That’s what our survey is designed to look at,” Jones continued.

State Sen. Scott Surovell, a Democrat whose district includes part of Stafford County, traces the implementation of fees “on everything from Skype calls to underwear” to Virginia’s post-recession budget cuts.

“When I served in the House of Delegates, I saw multiple bills go through during the 2010–11 sessions in response to our budget crisis that allowed sheriffs to put surcharges on everything ... so they could turn inmate populations into profit centers to make up for declining state support,” Surovell wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star. “I thought it was wrong then and I think it’s wrong today.

“We need to have systems in place that allow inmates to maximize their contact with their families and reduce opportunities for financial conflict inside the jails,” Surovell said. “Long-distance, Facetime, and Zoom are virtually costless today and incarcerated persons shouldn’t face fees for them.”

Weneta said the goal of the Virginia ACLU and other advocates is still to end the commissions structure and “seek to have the state properly fund local and regional jails.”

‘It’s all about money’

Dawn Clark of Stafford estimates that she’s spent about $7,000 on her son over the past year he’s been in Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Each month, she puts $600—the same amount as her house payment—on his account so he can use the tablet, order from the commissary, call her twice a day and receive a subscription to the daily newspaper.

Clark, who works as a histology technician at Mary Washington Hospital, said supporting her son in jail has been a financial hardship.

“I go without stuff for him,” she said. “I can think of a lot of stuff I could do with $600.”

Michelle Gray of Spotsylvania is supporting her son in the jail on her own fixed income. She has only her disability and Social Security payments coming in monthly and out of that, she spends almost $200 so her son can call her, order commissary and receive one hot meal from Outside Inside per week.

“I try to do what I can do to make it as easy as it can be in there,” Gray said. “Everything you do in reference to your loved one that’s in there, it’s all about money.”

