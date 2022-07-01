Advocates ‘thrilled’ by Culpeper state park’s authorization

Elected officials, conservationists, historians and business boosters are pleased by this month’s approval of the Culpeper Battlefields State Park, expected to open in 2024.

Virginia historian Clark Hall, who has worked to preserve Culpeper’s Civil War sites since the 1980s, is perhaps the person most delighted by the accomplishment.

Hall, who lives in Culpeper, gave credit for Virginia leaders’ approval of the park to the American Battlefield Trust, which he noted began life years ago in Fredericksburg. The nonprofit will turn over 1,700 acres it saved at the county’s Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields, plus a Union encampment near Stevensburg, for the state preserve.

“Thanks to the leadership of the trust, its distinguished board members, the president and staff—in particular its director of policy and communications, Jim Campi—we will now have a state park,” Hall said in an interview.

“As one who has been involved in the fray from the beginning, I could not be more happy, gratified and appreciative of the thousands of people who have supported this preservation effort,” he said. “Now, thanks to their efforts, they’ll have a Virginia state park.”

State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R–Mount Solon, said he hopes the park will include bridle trails for horse riders, depending on the outcome of the master planning process to be undertaken by state agencies and the local community.

“I’m hopeful we can showcase some equine activities there at the park, in addition to Civil War heritage,” Hanger said in an interview. “It was, of course, a cavalry engagement that was fought there.”

“Where it’s situated, closer to Northern Virginia and with that U.S. 29 corridor, I really feel like it’s going to become an extremely popular park for us,” the senator said.

Hanger said the COVID-19 pandemic greatly increased people’s interest in outdoor recreation and the state park system.

“Many of our parks now are oversubscribed,” he said. “It’s hard to get a campsite, it’s hard to get a cabin.”

Bill Sellers, president and CEO of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Heritage Area, said the multi-state heritage-tourism consortium is excited that Gov. Glenn Youngkin authorized the creation of Culpeper Battlefields State Park.

“The battlefields within Culpeper County are part of a much larger story, and the creation of this park helps fill in a missing chapter of that story for people wanting to learn about the Civil War, a time when we were divided like no other,” Sellers said. “We look forward to bringing students and visitors to Culpeper on equal footing with our partner parks at Gettysburg, Antietam, Monocacy, Harpers Ferry, Manassas and other places that help define who we are as Americans.”

Historian Greg Mertz, a board member of the Brandy Station Foundation in Culpeper County, said people are “absolutely thrilled” by the actions of Youngkin and the Virginia General Assembly.

“From the very start, that’s been our hope and dream,” Mertz said. “Having the state park means we now will have the means to better preserve and historically interpret this land that has been saved.

“The American Battlefield Trust has never been in the business of giving tours or making land like this ready for visitors,” he added. “Their whole goal is to hand over the land to another entity to manage and do something with it. So now the state will take over, and that’s just fantastic.”

Del. Alfonso Lopez, D–Arlington, thanked those who made the park a reality.

“As a strong and longtime supporter of battlefield preservation, I am very excited about the prospect of finally making Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain Virginia state parks,” Lopez said. “This is significant not only in terms of preserving the sites of two important Civil War battles—including the site of the largest cavalry battle ever fought in North America—but also for land conservation, recreational options, clean air and water protection, and increasing economic development from tourism.”

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, said Virginians will benefit from “any chance we have to save some green space, especially space that has such historical significance as the Culpeper Battlefields State Park.”

A Republican who represents Culpeper County, he has championed the park since it was first proposed years ago.

Reeves said he envisions the park will be a relatively low-cost project for the state to plan and develop.

“This isn’t going to be where they built a bunch of yurts and swimming pools and all those things,” he said. “There will be trails and markers depicting significant historical events. It will provide a good opportunity for people to get outdoors. I think Virginians, and Americans, will like that.”

Reeves said preserving Civil War sites in Culpeper also holds other meanings for him, as a former U.S. Army officer.

“I think Americans have a healthy respect for those individuals who have fallen, and want to honor them,” he said, referring to the Union and Confederate dead. “Not all the (soldiers’) remains have been recovered from these places, and I deem it hallowed ground. ... We owe them a measure of respect.

“It also gives us a reference point during a very tumultuous time in our nation’s history where we had Americans fighting Americans and the country was divided,” Reeves added. “These sites can help teach us how we returned to civility and came back together, stronger than ever.”

Paige Read, the town of Culpeper’s director of economic development and tourism, said the park will present “an opportunity to have a new starting line” as state officials labor to design and build it.

“In a couple years, Culpeper will have this state park,” Read told a gathering of Culpeper residents. “It promises to bring more access to recreational assets to our citizens. It will tell stories of the American Civil War, the Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station battlefields, and soldiers’ devotion to service.”

Read met recently with Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and state-agency leaders and said they are "very excited" about creating the park, in concert with the American Battlefield Trust.