Aetna split from MWHC won't affect commercial or Medicaid customers

The split between Mary Washington Healthcare and Aetna will impact Aetna’s Medicare Advantage program only—although customers still will have access to their providers without paying higher costs, according to health officials.
Other Aetna customers who have commercial plans or Medicaid will not be affected when Mary Washington Healthcare is no longer part of Aetna’s Medicare Advantage network as of Jan. 1, said Alex Kepnes, Aetna’s senior communications director.
About 1,300 residents of the Fredericksburg area, including about 900 Spotsylvania County Public Schools retirees and their spouses, have Aetna’s Medicare Advantage program. Some of them received letters last month, notifying them that their providers as well as the hospitals in the Mary Washington Healthcare system—Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital—will no longer be in Aetna’s network, come 2022.
The letters caused ripples of panic among retirees who were concerned they would face the same predicament as about 15,000 local residents who have Cigna insurance. When Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna couldn’t come to an agreement earlier this year, MWHC was out of Cigna’s network for six months. Customers were forced to find providers outside of Mary Washington Healthcare’s extensive network or pay more to continue seeing the same doctors.
The issue was not the same for local Aetna customers with the Medicare Advantage plan. Their policy provides what’s known as an extended service area, which means customers can receive services from providers whether they’re part of Aetna’s network or not.
“It is important to note that the member cost share is the same, both in and out of network,” René Daniels, communications director for the Spotsylvania school system, said last month.
Mary Washington Healthcare maintains its own Medicare Advantage plan through Mary Washington Health Alliance, a provider network owned by MWHC and consisting of more than 500 local doctors. The alliance first offered its Medicare coverage plan in 2019 after laying the groundwork for the plan for seven years, MWHC officials said at the time.
Aetna’s spokesman said the insurance company was disappointed that Mary Washington Healthcare left its network.
“We worked hard to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution that would ensure fair and reasonable rates for our customers and members,” Kepnes said last month.
Anyone with questions about their coverage can contact Aetna’s member services—a phone number is on the back of insurance cards—or Mary Washington Healthcare at 540/741-1100.
