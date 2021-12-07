Aetna split from MWHC won't affect commercial or Medicaid customers

The split between Mary Washington Healthcare and Aetna will impact Aetna’s Medicare Advantage program only—although customers still will have access to their providers without paying higher costs, according to health officials.

Other Aetna customers who have commercial plans or Medicaid will not be affected when Mary Washington Healthcare is no longer part of Aetna’s Medicare Advantage network as of Jan. 1, said Alex Kepnes, Aetna’s senior communications director.

About 1,300 residents of the Fredericksburg area, including about 900 Spotsylvania County Public Schools retirees and their spouses, have Aetna’s Medicare Advantage program. Some of them received letters last month, notifying them that their providers as well as the hospitals in the Mary Washington Healthcare system—Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital—will no longer be in Aetna’s network, come 2022.