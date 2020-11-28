Affordable housing study identifies great need, possible solutions for Fredericksburg region

“This study has regional recommendations and also some that can be pulled out for individual jurisdictions,” she said. “That was really our goal—to be able to meet each of the localities where they are on this issue. We wanted to get something that everybody can reach into and pull something out of and say, ‘I can support this.’ “

The report uses the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 30 percent rule to define “affordable housing.” According to this definition, housing is considered affordable if it costs no more than 30 percent of a household’s gross income.

Households that pay more than 30 percent of earnings on rent or mortgage and basic utilities are considered “housing cost-burdened,” no matter how high or low their annual income is.

The study found that half the renters in Planning District 16—the localities under the GWRC—are cost-burdened and one in five are severely cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than half of their income on housing. The number of renters in the area has grown by 20 percent between 2010 and 2018, according to the report, while the number of new multifamily units grew by only 10 percent during that time.