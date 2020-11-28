Affordable housing study identifies great need, possible solutions for Fredericksburg region

A new regional housing study commissioned by the George Washington Regional Commission identifies more than 40 possible solutions to the demand for affordable housing in the Fredericksburg area.
Expanding accessory dwelling units, creating “inclusionary zoning” programs, permitting by-right multifamily housing and establishing a regional housing trust fund are some of the solutions recommended in the report, which was conducted by Richmond-based nonprofit HousingForward Virginia and a working group made up of representatives from local governments and nonprofits.
The report is the first major study of the local need for affordable housing in more than a decade.
The George Washington Regional Commission—the regional planning body for the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George—completed an affordable housing study in 2008, but it didn’t generate momentum for change because the area was hit by the recession shortly after the study came out, GWRC Executive Director Linda Millsaps said.
Millsaps said the goal of the new study was to identify the need and come up with solutions on both a regional level and a local government level.
“This study has regional recommendations and also some that can be pulled out for individual jurisdictions,” she said. “That was really our goal—to be able to meet each of the localities where they are on this issue. We wanted to get something that everybody can reach into and pull something out of and say, ‘I can support this.’ “
The report uses the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 30 percent rule to define “affordable housing.” According to this definition, housing is considered affordable if it costs no more than 30 percent of a household’s gross income.
Households that pay more than 30 percent of earnings on rent or mortgage and basic utilities are considered “housing cost-burdened,” no matter how high or low their annual income is.
The study found that half the renters in Planning District 16—the localities under the GWRC—are cost-burdened and one in five are severely cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than half of their income on housing. The number of renters in the area has grown by 20 percent between 2010 and 2018, according to the report, while the number of new multifamily units grew by only 10 percent during that time.
In addition, rents have increased more than renters’ incomes. Rents rose by 6 percent between 2017 and 2018, while renter income increased 1 percent, according to the report.
Most federally subsidized affordable apartments in the region were built in the late 1990s and early 2000s by private developers using the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which incentivizes developers to set aside units as affordable housing by providing tax credits.
These subsidies expire after 30 years, meaning that the majority of LIHTC units will revert to market rate by 2030.
Only 793 LIHTC units have been made available in the area since 2010, comprising 31 percent of all new multifamily construction.
Adding to the housing crisis for renters is the fact that 85 percent of all land in Planning District 16 is zoned for single-family homes and does not permit multifamily units by right. Multifamily construction is allowed by right on just 3 percent of all land, according to the report.
Home ownership is also a challenge for many in the region, the study found. Median home prices in all five localities in Planning District 16 have increased 19 percent since 2015, from $265,000 to $325,000.
Median home size and lot size have also increased in that time, from 2,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet and from about a third of an acre to more than half an acre.
These factors put homeownership out of reach for many prospective first-time homebuyers, the study found.
Jonathan Knopf, a consultant for HousingForward who worked as the project lead for the GWRC report, said the Fredericksburg region’s housing trends and needs match with what the organization is finding in similar studies of other regions, such as the northern Shenandoah Valley, the New River Valley and the Richmond area.
“Statewide, especially in the urbanized areas, renters are experiencing a very high cost burden,” he said. “And there is a lack of opportunity for first-time homebuyers who have a good paying job and decent savings, who are otherwise qualified and capable of buying a house, because there’s no supply. The region does not have enough new homes that are priced at a point that is accessible to first-time buyers.”
Knopf said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even more difficult for renters.
“We are seeing our housing inequality expand even further,” he said. “The brunt of the [COVID-19] depression has fallen on the working class and renters, who are much more likely to work in the service industry and experience the majority of the job losses.”
Knopf said it is important for local governments to work towards making housing affordable because the federal government’s role in supporting affordability has remained “stagnant” over the past several decades in relation to inflation.
“There’s an increasing need for localities to fill the role, because our housing situation hasn’t gotten any better,” he said. “Since even before the 2008 crash, housing prices have continued to increase and that has not been matched by income growth.”
Knopf said localities that do not tackle the affordable housing crisis risk seeing “brain drain” as people leave for higher pay or better working conditions elsewhere, leading to less tax revenue and economic opportunity.
The new report provides a menu of more than 40 possible solutions to the crisis for localities and the region to consider, ranked in order from easiest to most difficult to implement. The solutions fall into one of five categories—how to lower the cost of new housing, how to develop new housing resources, how to preserve and improve existing housing, how to increase housing opportunity and how to expand collaboration.
“The consultants helped us create this final list of priority solutions and we wanted it to be a good mix of easier things and harder things—some things to build towards,” said GWRC Deputy Director Kate Gibson.
The report recommends 10 priority solutions:
- Updating jurisdictional comprehensive plans to explore density options;
- Expanding accessory dwelling units in residential districts;
- Creating inclusionary zoning programs;
- Permitting by-right multifamily housing in more residential zonings;
- Establishing a regional housing consortium to pool federal housing resources;
- Creating a regional housing trust fund and increasing housing rehab and critical home-repair assistance programs;
- Revitalizing manufactured home communities;
- Creating a center for first-time, moderate-income buyers;
- Beginning an awareness campaign to demonstrate the value of affordable housing.
Many of these solutions require no new enabling legislation or funding. Some would not require political approval.
“[The consultants] did a good job of providing us with a mix of things the internal planning staff can start contemplating, but also some higher-level policy things that some of the elected folks can consider,” Millsaps said.
Millsaps said the report and action plan are currently “making their way through the different jurisdictions and nonprofit entities in the region.” She said the core working group, which includes representatives from local governments and nonprofits, will continue meeting to see how it can keep momentum going on the issue.
“[Affordable housing] is a recurring issue and with COVID and some of the employment hits, it certainly is not getting better,” she said. “It’s something we really need to keep moving forward.”
The full report is available at the GWRC’s website, gwregion.org/resources/regional-plans-studies, under “Affordable Housing Study and Action Plan.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.