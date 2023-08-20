With his backpack over his chest to protect him from gunfire, Mohammad Omar Qasemi spoke into a bullhorn, his voice carrying over the throng of people trying to evacuate Kabul, Afghanistan, before the Taliban arrived.

Qasemi had worked with American and international forces for more than a decade by the time U.S. forces planned to pull out of Afghanistan, two years ago this month. As fear of the Taliban hung over the masses, he stood with Marines, trying to locate family members of other Afghans who’d translated or provided general intelligence to NATO forces.

America and its allies wanted to be sure those who’d helped, and their families, got out before Kabul fell, said Qasemi, who’s lived in Stafford County for about seven months.

Inside his backpack — his makeshift bullet-proof vest — was his laptop and files he’d compiled for the government. It also held his passport, which would be splattered with red before the ordeal was over.

His own blood dripped onto it after he was clawed several times during the crush of the approaching crowd. The scars remain, on his right arm, neck and back.

Qasemi also has mental pictures of those who died from a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, where thousands had converged. The attack killed 170 of his countrymen and 13 Marines who had helped keep him safe.

He wants to remember those sacrifices during an event, 6 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Church at 161 Embrey Mill Road in Stafford County. It’s called “Chaos to Hope: An Afghan/American Commitment for Change.”

“We want to honor them because they sacrificed themselves for the sake of saving other lives. I was there and I know how hard they worked. They were standing shoulder by shoulder with me,” Qasemi said, as he took deep breaths and recalled details. “Those are the things I cannot forget.”

But as the name of the event suggests, Qasemi, 27, also wants Afghans and Americans alike, not just to remember what happened but also to move toward the hope that Afghan refugees may be able to return to their homeland.

“One day I will go back to Afghanistan, 100% sure if I am alive,” he said. “I’m that much committed, that one day we will bring the necessary changes to Afghanistan.”

He wants to keep the memories of what happened in Afghanistan as well as use his time in the United States to see examples of how schools and governments operate. Then, he hopes to “take them to Afghanistan and implement them for the good of the people.”

Qasemi was able to reunite 127 families at the Kabul airport, somehow matching passport photos and pictures he’d been provided with faces in the crowd. It was no easy task, given the desperation and fear in the crowd.

“Everyone was calling to me, please help me, help me, help me,” he said quietly.

Compounding the problem was the fact that prisons had been opened and inmates and other “bad actors” were trying to get a ride out of the country, said Ted Vinatieri. He recently retired as pastor from Pillar Church of Stafford, and with his wife, Genean, is among local volunteers who’ve helped refugees.

They’re part of the Stafford County Coalition of Churches for Refugee Assistance, which actively worked with officials in August 2021 when 6,000 Afghan refugees ended up at Quantico Marine Corps Base.

As the Vinatieris have heard stories of those who fled their homeland, they’ve learned that Qasemi stands out because of his many connections with various government agencies.

“The U.S. Marines didn’t know which Afghan was lying and which was telling the truth” during the chaos at the airport, Ted Vinatieri said, and Qasemi’s experience, and ability to speak four languages, was crucial.

While he was able to help other families flee for their lives, he couldn’t get his own family out of the country. Americans had promised to send vehicles for Qasemi’s parents, five sisters, a brother-in-law, two nephews and one niece, but after the suicide bombing, weren’t able to do so.

Qasemi chose to stay behind with them, even though Americans he’d befriended said they could help more, if he were with them.

“I told them that I knew how the Taliban would treat my family,” said Qasemi, who barely spoke above a whisper at that point. “Everyone would know that I escaped and I could not leave my sisters and family to get murdered.”

He eventually was able to get to Pakistan and acquire a special immigrant visa to come to America. He’s working to help family members who remain in Afghanistan — like so many other refugees the Stafford volunteers have met.

“This is horrible pain these people are going through and we want to show mercy to them,” said Ted Vinatieri, adding that other residents locally, and throughout the country, have shown similar acts of kindness.

The Stafford volunteers also have worked with Qasemi on the program for Sunday’s event, which is open to the public. They hope to offer five different points of view, including Afghans who lived through it, Americans who helped them resettle and, possibly, a family member of one of the Marines killed.

Qasemi believes it’s his duty, both to look back at the sacrifices made and to look forward at ways Afghan refugees can assimilate in America and pass along the help they’ve received.

“Serve as we are served,” he wrote in an email, explaining his hopes. “Instead of thanking the volunteers, help three people or families and ask them to help another three people or families. With these messages we will share our love, caring and dignity with our new neighbors.”