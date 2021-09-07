Afghan refugees need housing in Virginia, Catholic Charities says

For the first three months, the diocese pays refugees’ rent, Snider said. After that, the families are expected to pay the rent. The diocese can provide other supportive services up to five years.

Ninety percent of SIV-holders arriving in the U.S. find employment and are able to pay those bills after three months, Snider said.

“These are people who are highly motivated to find jobs, and they do,” she said. “With the job market now, everybody is looking for employees. These are folks who are willing to work and eager to provide for their families. These are people who were translators for American troops or worked for the government. At least one person [in the family] can speak English well; most other family members can speak some.”

The diocese appreciates donors who contribute household furnishings, and that is a needed service. But its most critical need is for people to rent to these families, Snider said.

