Afghan woman perseveres to earn a diploma in Fredericksburg

At first, the teenager from Afghanistan was so shy and withdrawn that she barely made eye contact with anyone outside her family.

As Beheshta Nassari learned a few words of English, she slowly found her voice and the courage to express her heart’s desire. Whenever her mentor, Kathleen Renfroe with Catholic Charities, came to visit, Nassari would tell her:

“I want to go to school.”

“I want to go to school.”

“I want to go to school.”

Renfroe got the message, but it wasn’t a simple matter of enrolling Nassari at James Monroe High School. She was 18 when her family came to the United States three years ago, after locals in her city of Jalalabad realized her father had worked as an interpreter for the military. Things got dicey—schools were attacked, pets killed and property vandalized—and it became clear that the Nassari family had to escape.

Beheshta Nassari knew the alphabet when her family arrived in Virginia, but couldn’t otherwise speak or write the language. She immediately took English classes and at one point even walked from her home in Mayfield to a church in downtown Fredericksburg for a more intensive course.