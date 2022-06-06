After 16-year campaign, nonprofit declares victory at Spotsylvania’s Slaughter Pen Farm

Sixteen years after it began, the American Battlefield Trust has completed the largest private battlefield-preservation effort in the nation’s history, the nonprofit announced Monday as it finalized a $12 million deal for Slaughter Pen Farm in Spotsylvania County just south of Fredericksburg.

“When we began this journey, the goal was beyond audacious,” Trust President David Duncan said in a statement. “It was orders of magnitude beyond anything we had attempted, but the unparalleled historic significance of this land demanded that we stretch beyond what had then been considered possible. This is a milestone moment in the historic preservation movement.”

The Battle of Fredericksburg is best known for the doomed Union attacks on Marye’s Heights downtown, as thousands of visitors to the city’s National Park Service sites along Sunken Road would attest.

But the fight was decided farther south, as Union troops confronted Confederate commander Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s defenses on Prospect Hill. When that Union assault failed on Dec. 13, 1862, soldiers and local residents named the site “the Slaughter Pen Farm.”

The field is critical to understanding the battle, said National Park Service historian Frank O’Reilly, author of “The Fredericksburg Campaign: Winter War on the Rappahannock.”

“The Slaughter Pen is the very heart and soul of the Fredericksburg Battlefield. Without it, nothing makes sense,” O’Reilly wrote in his definitive study. “This is the point where the battle was won and lost.”

But in 2005, the battlefield—where five Union soldiers’ heroism earned them the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor under fire—was just another chess piece in the Fredericksburg area’s suburban sprawl. It was marketed as the most desirable property for industrial development in Virginia.

But then-Trust President Jim Lighthizer and his board—with help from history lovers and open-space advocates—averted development of the 208-acre tract.

Early on, the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, a local nonprofit, pledged $1 million. In 2011, CVBT fulfilled its commitment.

“The preservation community is strongest when we work together,” CVBT President Tom Van Winkle said. “It is what allows us to take on the most meaningful work and what ensures we leave a permanent legacy.”

Ultimately, nearly half of the $12 million to buy Slaughter Pen came from private funds, mostly donations from Battlefield Trust members.

The trust’s loan required annual payments of $400,000. So, many donors scheduled recurring gifts to help pay down the balance, knowing that until the debt was settled, the land wouldn’t truly be preserved.

The trust was due to finish its fundraising in 2024. But a longtime, anonymous supporter challenged the group. If individual donors could cough up the next $400,000 annual payment, he would contribute all of the $800,000 remaining on the loan, paying it off two years early. Trust members answered the call and the final debt payment was made in May.

Now that Slaughter Pen Farm is owned free and clear, preservationists can turn toward celebrating the milestone. A Twilight Tour is scheduled for mid-July, with a larger event planned for the fall, the trust said.

Since acquiring the farm, the trust has worked to add interpretive features and restore the landscape to its Civil War appearance. It removed a number of derelict outbuildings and built a 2-mile educational walking trail. Since 2009, that circuit has been popular with families, dog walkers, amateur historians and military units studying leadership and tactics.

Some 9,000 men were killed, wounded or disappeared during the intense, see-saw fighting at Slaughter Pen, which Jackson’s artillery and infantry swept with shell and shot. The Union’s one chance of winning the miles-long battle along the Rappahannock River was capturing Prospect Hill, key to the Confederate right. Casualties at Slaughter Pen were about equal to the losses at its other end, on the plain below Marye’s Heights.

Here, two Union divisions of about 8,000 troops attacked about 10,000 Confederates. Troops led by Brig. Gen. George Gordon Meade, who would later become the hero of Gettysburg, punched through Jackson’s line, but couldn’t hold the ground for lack of timely reinforcement.

Today, that land near the Slaughter Pen is occupied by retail supplier idX Corp., which redeveloped a defunct GM Powertrain factory. The trust tried repeatedly to buy the Meade-breakthrough site, but couldn’t secure a contract on the GM Powertrain property after discussions with local officials and General Motors. The old GM plant is opposite the Fredericksburg Country Club, the site where Meade arranged his command for the attack.

In the 1930s, the Confederate line along Prospect Hill was added to Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. The Slaughter Pen, the open plain below, stayed a dairy farm. As time passed, it was hemmed in by a railroad, a small airport and Routes 2 and 17.

In the 2000s, developers sought to build a hospital and an elementary school on the farm, proposals opposed by the trust.

When the farm’s longtime owner died in September 2005 at 86, his niece planned to sell it. Trust leaders worried she might reject their cash offer.

They reached out to Tricord Homes, a local builder with which they’d crafted a preservation compromise on Spotsylvania’s Chancellorsville battlefield. Tricord agreed to buy the farm and sell it to the trust at cost.

The trust’s campaign received significant governmental support, including a $2 million matching grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program—still one of the largest awards ever made by that National Park Service entity. Virginia contributed $300,000, which in 2006 led it to create the nation’s first state matching-grant program for battlefield preservation.

SunTrust (now Truist), the trust’s longtime banker, agreed to fund the whole transaction. But SunTrust could reap land-preservation tax credits in Virginia, a program begun in the 1990s. By keeping their property in field or forest, landowners can get tax credits worth a percentage of the land’s value, which they can sell to others to offset state income taxes.

Once the trust put a conservation easement on Slaughter Pen Farm, its value plummeted, creating $5 million in tax credits the trust sold over the next three years to help pay down its loan. As a nonprofit, the trust also tapped tax-exempt financing and refinanced its debt as a long-term bond issue.

Created by a handful of historians and advocates in Fredericksburg 35 years ago, the trust has protected 54,000 acres from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War.