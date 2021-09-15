After 25 years, Sacred Dance Ensemble of Fredericksburg takes its reverence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With these words and inspiration in mind, Wilder approached her then-pastor and asked if she could dance in an upcoming service.

On Pentecost Sunday in 1996, Wilder performed a solo dance in the sanctuary using a white cloth to symbolize the Holy Spirit descending to the disciples after Jesus’s ascension.

Afterward, she invited other local dancers to a workshop, and a core group of women began meeting weekly as the Sacred Dance Ensemble of Fredericksburg.

“I told them I heard the call, but I hadn’t been given a road map,” Wilder said. “I had no idea where it was going, but I asked them to trust the process and come with me, and that’s what we’ve done.”

For the longtime members, the group has been a way to both keep dance as a part of their lives and use their love of dance to express their faith.

“I am never whole unless I am doing something with dance,” Greenlaw said. “We feel called to do this and I think it is a ministry.”

In addition to those with extensive dance training, the group has had members who “have never taken a dance lesson in their lives,” Wilder said.