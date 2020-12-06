After 41 years, two Nebraska veterans reunite in Stafford

Stephens said the message from his old friend was a complete surprise.

“I hadn’t heard anything from him since 1979,” said Stephens. “The last time I saw him was at his wedding. After that, we sort of went our separate ways.”

Not only did McCollum find his friend from over four decades ago, but he was also surprised to discover Stephens’ home in southern Stafford was just a few miles away from his own.

“I was very surprised he was so close to me,” said McCollum. “I wanted to make sure it was him, that’s why I messaged him and said we needed to get together.”

Last month, the two men met at the local restaurant, where they spent two and a half hours reminiscing.

“I’m surprised they didn’t run us out,” said Stephens. “I found out what happened in his life, he found out what happened to me over the last 41 years.”

The lengthy reunion with Stephens was a day McCollum will never forget.

“They say the world is pretty small at times, and it was really was like no time had passed, even though over 40 years had passed,” said McCollum.