After blanket of snow, Fredericksburg region braces for sheet of ice

Fresh off several inches of snowfall Thursday and Friday, Fredericksburg area residents can expect more winter weather through the weekend, when fluffy snow could turn into ice.
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Fredericksburg area and other localities in Virginia from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. The alert said up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation is possible, which could bring down trees and power lines.
“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice,” the NWS alert said. “Travel could be nearly impossible.”
The five inches of snow that blanketed most of the area forced most schools to close Friday and delayed the opening of many government offices in the region. Vaccination clinics scheduled in Fredericksburg and King George County were canceled.
Most area main roads were clear by Friday afternoon, but that was expected to change overnight Friday, when the forecast called for freezing rain.
A wintry mix of snow and ice was expected during the day Saturday and then more freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday. There is a chance of even more freezing rain Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s through the weekend.
Area utility companies were telling customers Friday to prepare for a possible loss of power. Recommendations include charging cellphones and making sure to have flashlights, fresh batteries, warm clothing and blankets readily available.
“For the third week in a row, we’re expecting winter weather that could impact our Virginia customers,” Dominion Energy tweeted. “Our crews will be on standby to respond to any outages caused by the winter weather.”
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which services Spotsylvania, Caroline and Stafford counties, issued similar alerts to its customers.
The Virginia Department of Transportation continues to treat area roads and prepare for the weekend.
VDOT said crews were setting up materials and equipment for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet beginning Friday night and continuing all day Saturday, creating another round of hazardous road conditions.
“While we have largely cleared snow from area roads today, we are preparing for a serious ice storm this weekend that is expected to create hazardous driving conditions in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula,” Robbie Prezioso, VDOT Fredericksburg District maintenance engineer, said in a release Friday night.
“Motorists should not travel when ice is present on the road,” he added. “The risk for icing will be especially high on elevated structures, such as bridges and overpasses, and on interstate ramps.“
VDOT said its crews “will remain at work around the clock this weekend until state-maintained roads are safe for travel.”
Updates can be found at VDOT’s snow plow tracker online.
