After handling books for a living with Caroline libraries, Kay Brooks now writing her own

“If you look at ‘Spicer’s Challenge,’ really look at it, you’ll recognize a lot of Bowling Green sights,” she said, noting that she’ll often get ideas from day-to-day living and things that she sees happen. Those are then intertwined with twists and turns in a story that takes on a life of its own. In another book, she uses Madison College as inspiration.

In the trilogy she’s now wrapping up, ideas came from a relative’s home in Hanover County, near where she grew up in Ashland.

“It’s almost like a mansion and I set the mystery there after a couple meets in the home,” she said, noting that a trip she took to Alaska found its way into the book when her lead characters travel there.

There are different mysteries in each of those books, as well as the mention of ghosts killed in the Battle of Petersburg and a murder that’s a key to the action.

Brooks noted that she might model one of her characters after someone she’s seen or known, but adds that “the people you’ll find in my books tend to take on their own distinct personalities, which take over their stories.”