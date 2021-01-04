After handling books for a living with Caroline libraries, Kay Brooks now writing her own

When Kay Brooks got married and settled in Caroline County in the mid-1970s, the only library services there at that time arrived via bookmobile two days a week.
So the Madison College graduate with a library science degree did what made the most sense to her: She volunteered with a group trying to set a library system in Caroline.
It was a smart move that led the new arrival—who had read and written constantly through high school and college— to a 32-year career in Caroline libraries.
She was instrumental in creating and operating a system that would come to include branches in Bowling Green, Ladysmith, Dawn and Port Royal.
Early on, she and husband Wayne came to live just outside the town of Bowling Green and eventually began raising a family. But the desire to create stories and characters was never far from Brooks mind.
“In the early ’90s, I’d put the children down and find time to read books I enjoyed, often romances,” she said. “The more I did, the more I realized I could write something like that myself. So I just began writing them and got involved with a group called the Virginia Romance Writers, even serving as president of the group for two years. But after eventually having three children, there just wasn’t time enough to pursue the writing, so I put it all away.”
Sure, there were the occasional newspaper stories she wrote for the Caroline Progress, typically dealing with the libraries or issues relating to them. And then eventually came the day when Brooks finished her library career and opened a wine shop that she’d go on to operate for eight years.
When the time came for full retirement, from both the library and the private business, it didn’t surprise many who knew Brooks to see her dive back into the world of books.
Her publishing career began in fits and starts, most of it self-publishing through Amazon, as she got the hang of writing the works of fiction she says are best described as romantic suspense.
She’s now penned eight of those, and has added non-fiction biographies of local dancers Nick and Emma Nichols (“The Dancing Couple”) and nationally known musician Steve Jarrell (“I’ve Still Got Sand in My Shoes”). A ninth romance, “Possessed by Love,” is due out later this year.
Brooks said she stuck with what she knew writing her first book, “Spicer’s Challenge,” the beginning of a trilogy rounded out with “Dreams Fulfilled” and “Newfound Love.”
It takes place in a small town, is full of characters she says are partly drawn from people she’s known and things she’s either seen happen or has thought could possibly happen.
“If you look at ‘Spicer’s Challenge,’ really look at it, you’ll recognize a lot of Bowling Green sights,” she said, noting that she’ll often get ideas from day-to-day living and things that she sees happen. Those are then intertwined with twists and turns in a story that takes on a life of its own. In another book, she uses Madison College as inspiration.
In the trilogy she’s now wrapping up, ideas came from a relative’s home in Hanover County, near where she grew up in Ashland.
“It’s almost like a mansion and I set the mystery there after a couple meets in the home,” she said, noting that a trip she took to Alaska found its way into the book when her lead characters travel there.
There are different mysteries in each of those books, as well as the mention of ghosts killed in the Battle of Petersburg and a murder that’s a key to the action.
Brooks noted that she might model one of her characters after someone she’s seen or known, but adds that “the people you’ll find in my books tend to take on their own distinct personalities, which take over their stories.”
She said that goes along with a writing style that involves enough planning to know where the story is heading, while leaving room for things to change and ideas to expand while she’s writing.
Brooks noted that the writing process for her nonfiction books is entirely different, relying on extensive interviews with the subjects she is profiling.
The description of “The Dancing Couple,” who live in Spotsylvania County and have had a video of their dance moves at a concert go viral, gives a sense of what those interviews produced.
“Nick Nichols was a shy fifteen-year-old when he learned to dance the towel twist to Chubby Checker’s music. He hasn’t stopped dancing since. Emma Burchell was raised in the country, loved taking care of family and animals and became a labor and delivery nurse at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. One steamy summer evening, Nick and Emma met by chance at a Hardee’s on Princess Anne Street and life was never the same after that.”
The description continues: “Dancing was Nick and Emma’s enjoyment and every week they were on the dance floor, moving to the rhythm of the bands, swinging and dipping to the sounds of rock ’n’ roll. People began to look for them and no person, sports figure entertainer or musician was a stranger. Share their fifty years of living life to the fullest, loving passionately and caring about everyone.”
The interviews she did over stretches of months with Steve Jarrell, who grew up in Fredericksburg, was in the popular local band The Prophets and now lives in Nashville, were so extensive that his biography is fully titled “I’ve Still Got Sand in My Shoes: A Conversation with Steve Jarrell.”
She notes that “Jarrell was born into a family of musicians and by the age of ten, decided he wanted to be in a band. He taught himself how to play the saxophone and learned to sing. By the age of fifteen he was a music veteran having played in four bands. He didn’t stop there,” noting that he eventually would perform with Dick Dale and the Deltones, Donna Fargo and other well-known musicians before becoming the front man for one of the best-known beach music bands, “Steve Jarrell and the Sons of the Beach.”
“Carolina Beach music, rhythm and blues are his beat,” she says on her website. “Singing and playing in big concerts, little gigs, fundraisers, and duos, his passion. Enjoy this humorous and touching conversation with a man who has done it all.”
Brooks said she enjoyed writing the two biographies and getting to know their subjects. But she really prefers writing fiction, where she can take her characters in whatever direction she pleases.
As to how the books are selling, Brooks said she isn’t setting the world on fire, but that sales are slowly growing as she becomes better known.
“I don’t write just for the money. I do it because I enjoy writing, and hope people enjoy my stories,” she said. “I’m not making a fortune, but having fun and staying busy.”
To learn more about Brooks and her books, go online to her website at kaydbrooksauthor.com.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415