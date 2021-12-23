After journey of love and loss, couple renews vows in backyard Christmas village

“But [now] I know I really wasn’t,” she said in her vows. “I didn’t know the tragedy and the immeasurable heartbreak we would have to endure. I didn’t know that love could hurt so much if you lost it.”

Bragg said she and her husband struggled in their own ways to deal with the loss, and the dark days of trying to understand why it happened, but friends, family and counseling helped them find their way out of the darkness.

“We have not only survived our heartbreak, but we have continued to live,” she said to Gardner. “We laugh. We cry. We love so big that it can’t be contained. … You happily go along with my antics and crazy whims of ideas and here we are today with friends and family by our sides to express our love and gratitude for each other again.”

Bragg’s little crafting shed was dramatically expanded, both for the marriage vow renewal and as a potential event space. And much of the holiday embellishment can be taken down when everyday life returns.