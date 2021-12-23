After journey of love and loss, couple renews vows in backyard Christmas village

Allison Bragg, her husband William Gardner and dozens of their friends spent months creating a Christmas village in their Spotsylvania County backyard.
The couple, who live on Courthouse Road, was driven by a desire to invite friends and family for a renewal of their vows amid cheery Christmas lights and a 27-foot façade of a country chapel, complete with outdoor seating crafted from wooden planks and tree trunks.
While the family has decorated the small building behind their house for Christmas in the past, 7-year-old Lucas and 9-year-old Addison liked their crafty mother’s idea of upgrading to an entire village.
She and Gardner knew it would be the perfect setting to renew their vows with family and friends, so they worked for months to make it happen.
While they say the effort has been about love and renewal, the couple said it also is a testament to the fact that they’ve come back from the “hell” of losing a daughter at the age of 6 months.
These days, they’re grateful to be coping with the pain from the loss of their “sweet little Lucy,” who was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia—a hole in the left side of her diaphragm that caused abdominal organs to grow in her chest—as well as multiple heart problems.
To memorialize their tough journey, the couple called on dozens of friends and family members to create the Christmas village, which features 12,000 lights, a train station with a train, a post office, Santa’s house and an icicle tunnel, all encircled by a picket fence.
Given that more than 75 guests were invited to the outdoor event on Dec. 18, weather worries would have been understandable. But Bragg knew good weather was guaranteed for the ceremony.
“Our angel Lucy is taking care of that for us,” she said.
She recounted another occasion when the family was at an outdoor event and bad weather approached. “I looked up and asked her to take care of it, and the storm split and went around us. So I knew she would take care of the weather on the day of the ceremony.”
The longtime Spotsylvania residents say it was God’s grace that led them on a journey from love to loss to heartbreak to recovery.
Lucy’s fight was tough. The baby had 10 serious surgeries over six months, culminating in a complicated open-heart surgery in 2014 she couldn’t survive.
In her prepared vows for the ceremony, Bragg recalled how she felt just before walking down the aisle 10 years ago. She believed she was ready for whatever marriage would bring.
“But [now] I know I really wasn’t,” she said in her vows. “I didn’t know the tragedy and the immeasurable heartbreak we would have to endure. I didn’t know that love could hurt so much if you lost it.”
Bragg said she and her husband struggled in their own ways to deal with the loss, and the dark days of trying to understand why it happened, but friends, family and counseling helped them find their way out of the darkness.
“We have not only survived our heartbreak, but we have continued to live,” she said to Gardner. “We laugh. We cry. We love so big that it can’t be contained. … You happily go along with my antics and crazy whims of ideas and here we are today with friends and family by our sides to express our love and gratitude for each other again.”
Bragg’s little crafting shed was dramatically expanded, both for the marriage vow renewal and as a potential event space. And much of the holiday embellishment can be taken down when everyday life returns.
“The post office, the train station and other parts of this are panels that can be put up or taken down, and Santa’s house is a small building where crafting happens,” she said. “The benches can be put up or taken down if we have other gatherings, and the small dance floor will come in handy when there’s dancing to do.”
Bragg has visions of creating a larger Christmas village on property adjacent to their home where events and gatherings could happen in the months before Christmas each year.
Gardner said his role in the creation of the holiday village was keeping everyone focused on the goal.
“Every now and then I’d have to pull Allie back from additional things she wanted to get done in time for the ceremony,” he said with a smile. “I’d have to tell her: no more new ideas.”
Steve Fielding, a neighbor and skilled carpenter, said there were some interesting challenges in creating the Christmas village.
“Raising the church [façade] was a challenge,” he said, noting that ropes and a good number of helpers made it possible. “We were able to keep the cost of all this down by salvaging much of the material used, and doing things like creating the benches from rough wood.”
Bragg’s sister, Sammy Urban, said she knew Lucy’s presence would be felt at the vow renewal, and she and Allie knew that their father’s spirit would also be present. A photo of Arthur Bragg, who died last year, sat on a table adjacent to Santa’s house.
“He and Lucy will have the best seats in the house to watch the ceremony,” Allie Bragg said before the event. “And we know they wouldn’t miss it for anything.”