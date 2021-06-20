After much debate, King George gives funding for Fall Festival

For a while last week, the issue of how much funding to give the King George Fall Festival—the county’s signature event—bounced around during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting like a ping pong ball.
Volunteers who put together the event, held on the second Saturday in October, decided in early May that conditions would be right this fall to resume the traditional festival. Organizers were “heartbroken” last year when they had to cancel because of the pandemic, Wendi Wynn, president of the festival’s committee, said in 2020.
It was the first time in more than six decades—and during all sorts of foul weather—that the show did not go on. People from throughout the county and Northern Neck, as well as surrounding areas and even states, gather near the courthouse for a parade, children’s games and prizes, petting zoo and craft fair—all free to the public.
For many residents who’ve moved away from King George, the festival provides the chance to visit and catch up with former neighbors.
When organizers decided last month to press ahead with this year’s plans, they discovered a lot of small businesses that typically sponsor their event had committed funds elsewhere or were recovering from the pandemic and couldn’t afford to help, said Jeron Hayes. She’s a member of the county’s Tourism Advisory Committee, volunteers who process requests for funds that are to be spent on events that bring visitors to the county.
The TAC’s actions are approved by the supervisors, who often devote an inordinate amount of time to discussing how much to spend on Christmas lights or planting trees in a median strip. The Fall Festival discussion included comments from each board member and was more involved than any public debate over a topic that’s been brought to the board repeatedly in recent months: the removal of the Confederate memorial from the courthouse lawn.
Tourism funds come from the county’s lodging tax, which is paid by hotel guests in Dahlgren, the only place in the county with hotels. Money generated from the transient occupancy tax can be spent only on events that promote tourism or bring people into the community.
The Fall Festival committee had asked for $23,000 to cover advertising; printing of signs and banners; liability insurance; tents, tables and chairs; activities such as children’s game and a petting zoo; and the two biggest ticket items—carnival rides and bands (along with a stage for them.)
The TAC recommended funding the whole amount, but county staff in the Economic Development & Tourism Office suggested $11,000, everything except for the rides and stage.
When supervisors debated the issue, their opinions fell along similar lines, and board members started going through the motions, literally. Three different motions were made, but none was seconded. A fourth motion was discussed but not made, and there was a lot of discussion about what the Fall Festival should be before supervisors voted 4-1 to fund the full amount of $23,000.
Supervisor Richard Granger voted against the full funding. He had proposed $10,000, enough to cover ads and banners, insurance and tents, but not the cost of children’s games, rides or the stage. No one seconded it.
Supervisor Cathy Binder countered with a motion in the opposite direction—the full $23,000. There was no second to that, either.
Supervisor Jeff Stonehill suggested $11,000 to match the staff recommendation. Once more, there was radio silence when Chair Annie Cupka asked for a second.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche asked for some discussion. While he admitted the Fall Festival is the county’s signature event, he said it “seems to be the same thing year after year after year. Parade, petting zoo and craft fair in the gym. What more can we do? What can we do out of the ordinary?”
He liked the idea of using tourism funds to help with the event because “something of this nature gives the taxpayers of King George County a return on their investment.” But, he said, he’d be more inclined to support the full amount if there were more enhanced offerings, not the “same old, same old.”
Stonehill agreed that “it has gotten a little stale” and that if organizers could come up with more events, he’d also be willing to fund the request.
Binder said she had proposed full funding of the Fall Festival because the county—like the area and state, nation and world—has been through a lot during the pandemic.
“This is a way to give back to every citizen of the community,” she said. “This is a nice event and there will be something for everyone.”
Plus, Cupka didn’t think it was fair for supervisors to put demands on organizers when the event is less than four months away. She proposed yet another amount, $16,000, to cover the basic costs plus the bands and their stage.
That idea didn’t go anywhere, either.
Bueche mentioned how much he likes carnival rides and he didn’t want to see fewer attractions in 2021 than the last time the event was held. He said he’d go along with full funding if the Fall Festival committee “would go all out” in the future, given that the county has room for big attractions like a Ferris wheel. “If we’re going to call this tourism, let’s actually do some tourism and not just bring in our family and people who live in the county.”
He made the motion for $23,000 funding which was seconded by Binder—who had made the same motion the first time around.
“Any more discussion?” Cupka asked in a tone that suggested she really didn’t want to hear another word on the topic.
Supervisors agreed to pull the Fall Festival funding from its reserve of tourism money, which has $640,843 in it, according to county staff.
