After much debate, King George gives funding for Fall Festival

Supervisor Richard Granger voted against the full funding. He had proposed $10,000, enough to cover ads and banners, insurance and tents, but not the cost of children’s games, rides or the stage. No one seconded it.

Supervisor Cathy Binder countered with a motion in the opposite direction—the full $23,000. There was no second to that, either.

Supervisor Jeff Stonehill suggested $11,000 to match the staff recommendation. Once more, there was radio silence when Chair Annie Cupka asked for a second.

Supervisor Jeff Bueche asked for some discussion. While he admitted the Fall Festival is the county’s signature event, he said it “seems to be the same thing year after year after year. Parade, petting zoo and craft fair in the gym. What more can we do? What can we do out of the ordinary?”

He liked the idea of using tourism funds to help with the event because “something of this nature gives the taxpayers of King George County a return on their investment.” But, he said, he’d be more inclined to support the full amount if there were more enhanced offerings, not the “same old, same old.”

Stonehill agreed that “it has gotten a little stale” and that if organizers could come up with more events, he’d also be willing to fund the request.