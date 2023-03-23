A woman recently called the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services, concerned that “all of a sudden her mother will not have Medicaid anymore.”

She’d heard that the state’s enrollment process for Medicaid is changing, starting April 1, and she feared her mother would lose coverage, said Christen Gallik, the department director.

Workers there reassured the woman that no one will suddenly be dropped from Medicaid rolls. But they also shared a message that people in state agencies, Social Services departments and free clinics throughout Virginia have been circulating for months.

The state is going back to the process of certifying, on an annual basis, that those receiving Medicaid qualify for it. Funded jointly by states and the federal government, Medicaid provides health coverage to millions including low-income adults, children, pregnant women, the elderly and disabled.

There hasn’t been an annual recertification process for the last three years because of the pandemic, but that’s changing due to federal legislation. From April 1 of this year through April 30, 2024, the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, or DMAS, and local Social Services departments will begin a process they call “unwinding,” of reviewing the massive paperwork required for each applicant.

Some may have qualified for Medicaid after the state expanded coverage in January 2019 and never have been through the annual re-enrollment process because COVID-19 struck the following year.

Medicaid enrollment in Virginia grew 43% during the pandemic, from 1.53 million people in January 2020 to 2.2 million members currently, according to DMAS.

“So this is the first time they’ll have to gather their information and make sure it’s all updated,” said Debra Fults, director of the disAbility Resource Center in Fredericksburg. “I think it has the potential to be a huge deal.”

Some recipients may not sense the urgency to recertify because they’ve never had to do it, said Debbie McInnis, executive director of the Living Water Community Clinic in Orange County.

“They may be thinking, I’m in Medicaid, I’ve been in for three years, I may not have to worry,” she said.

Agencies are stressing that recipients need to be sure that the addresses and phone numbers on file for them are up to date so they can be sure to receive their hefty re-enrollment packet. Having a correct address on file isn’t as easy as it may sound.

“Lots of times people who have low income are kind of transient, they have a different rental from year to year and the mail won’t catch up with them,” Fults said.

Or they may see a letter from the state and not pay much attention to it.

DMAS has reached out to partners across the state and asked them to share the message that recertifying is vital.

At the Moss Free Clinic, practitioners have been reminding patients about the upcoming change in Medicaid certification for months, said Karen Dulaney, executive director.

“That interaction is more meaningful than something they might receive in the mail or even phone calls,” she said.

As with other free clinics, Moss officials have offered to help patients fill out the 14-page application. Likewise, local Social Services departments have computers in their offices where recipients can log in to check their information so they’ll be sure to receive re-enrollment notices.

Recipients can check their information:

Online at commonhelp.virginia.gov

By calling Cover Virginia at 1/833-5CALLVA (TDD: 888/221-1590)

By calling their local Department of Social Services

By contacting their Medicaid Managed Care Organization (MCO or health plan).

The state expects that about 14% of Medicaid recipients, or 351,000 residents, may lose coverage during the recertification, according to DMAS, because they no longer qualify for the program.

Two types of recipients get Medicaid in Virginia: those whose income qualifies them for health coverage and those whose disabilities are so profound, they’re eligible for placement in nursing homes but choose to stay at home, Fults said. Medicaid for the latter group pays for their caregivers so she said it’s important for recipients to stay enrolled so there’s no lapse in payments to care providers.

She said it’s highly unlikely that people who get Medicaid because they meet the level of care needed to enter a nursing home will lose coverage.

“You don’t get into long-term care unless you’re going to need it for the long term,” she said.

McInnis fears that some Medicaid clients, who don’t get the notification to complete the process to be re-enrolled, won’t realize they’re no longer covered until they go to the pharmacy or doctors’ office.

Along with other members of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, McInnis said Living Water has discussed ways it could take on patients who lose Medicaid and no longer can afford prescriptions for chronic conditions.

“We talked about how to speed up the process to bring them in and make sure they don’t lose their medication,” she said.

Those who lose Medicaid because they didn’t recertify on schedule will have the chance to do it later, but their coverage may lapse for a while.

“There could be a good amount of people in the region who may be impacted, either temporarily or permanently,” McInnis said.