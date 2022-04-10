After pandemic pause, UMW multicultural fair returns

Saturday’s chilly and overcast weather wasn’t exactly welcoming, but the University of Mary Washington’s multicultural fair still made a triumphant comeback.

The annual fair was shelved the past two years because of the pandemic.

Saturday marked the 32nd multicultural fair held by the university.

Fredericksburg resident Margaret Bowker stood under one of the various vendor tents where she was selling items—jewelry, trinkets, woven baskets—made in Kenya as part of a nonprofit.

Bowker and her husband, both former college professors, started the nonprofit to stay active in retirement. They make the trip overseas to purchase the items, then sell the art at various fairs and festivals.

Saturday was the fourth time she set up at the UMW multicultural fair. She was glad to be back.

“I would’ve come if it hadn’t been canceled the last two years,” Bowker said as visitors wandered along the brick walkway, some with children and others with their dogs.

Bowker, like others, noted the crowd seemed smaller than it’s been at past multicultural fairs.

Still, visitors had plenty to enjoy.

There were dance teams, cloggers, bands and other performers. A massive bounce house was set up in one area, where visitors also could find typical fair food—hot dogs, barbecue, funnel cakes.

The vendors also offered variety for visitors, everything from posters and colorful clothing to stylish temporary Henna tattoos.

Maheen Tajuddin spent the day inking the Henna designs on visitors’ hands, something she’d done for 15 years before the pandemic put the fair on pause.

While she plies her trade at other festivals, Tajuddin said she was glad to return to the UMW fair.

UMW freshman Olivia Mallory, who helped as a volunteer for the fair, lives locally and has attended the fairs in the past.

She was happy to see the fair return.

“I like this. I’m enjoying it,” she said, pointing out the variety of vendors and the music as highlights.

While the cool, overcast weather hampered the event, rain was limited to periods of drizzle.

Mary White, who works in the UMW registrar’s office, said she was excited to have the fair back again. She did note that the crowd was smaller and fewer vendors had set up shop.

She figured the weather was a factor in lower attendance. But White wasn’t deterred.

“I think next year’s going to be bigger,” she said. “This is our comeback.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!