After spike, gas prices falling in Fredericksburg region

Just 10 days ago, gas prices hit all-time highs amid a drastic spike.

That trend started turning around last week and continued into Monday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in the Fredericksburg area coming in at $4.01, much lower than state ($4.10) and national ($4.25) averages, according to data from the auto club AAA.

The local average gas price has dropped 18 cents in the past week.

AAA noted dropping oil prices as the key driver in falling gas prices, but also cited a surprising drop in demand as another factor.

“With warmer weather and longer days, we typically see an uptick in gasoline demand at this time of year but last week we saw a drop in demand instead,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman Morgan Dean said in a news release Monday. “In a recent AAA survey, 59% of drivers said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon, so the slight decrease makes sense.”

While gas prices are lower than one week ago, the cost at the pump is still higher than local motorists are used to. In Fredericksburg one month ago, the average price was $3.44. Last year at this time, the average price was $2.76.

Time will tell where gas prices go.

“There is no telling, at this point, whether this downward trend will continue, or for how long, because of the unpredictable nature of the war in Ukraine and other geo-political influences,” Dean said. “But, for the moment anyway, there is hope that the worst is behind us.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.