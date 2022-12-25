After three Decembers of COVID, lung doctor feels hope this holiday season

If there has to be a story about COVID-19 over the holidays, perhaps the ideal subject is Dr. Jorge Dolojan.

The 52-year-old pulmonologist—a specialist who treats lung conditions—has dealt with COVID's devastation for the better part of three years. He's seen patients gasp for air as their lungs failed and he worried whether there would be enough staff and ventilators to treat all those who needed help.

"We've been through something awful, right?" he said.

But Dolojan feels differently during his third consecutive December of dealing with COVID, both at his practice, Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care, and at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

While the virus certainly hasn't disappeared—in fact, local cases are ramping up again, just as they are nationwide—the doctor says he feels "extremely positive" about the medical community's ability to treat it.

"This is an entirely different environment than it was last year and the year prior, for sure," he said, noting that vaccines have helped weaken the virus and treatments such as Paxlovid have kept people out of the hospital.

Those in the hospital with COVID aren't as severely ill as a year or two ago, he said. The flu has been the bigger issue in the last month, but there are medicines to treat that as well, Dolojan added.

Local hospitals haven't been overwhelmed with respiratory patients like they were last year, which means vital resources are still in place for those who've had heart attacks, vehicle accidents and other emergencies.

And that's why Dolojan feels a sense of hope this holiday season.

"If you look at the many things that have happened to society, this is not the first time we’ve had pandemics, epidemics, horrible diseases," he said. "We’ve been able to survive all of it and that means something. That says something about who’s watching over us, so I can’t help but be positive."

Having that said, the doctor acknowledges no one wants to be sick, especially during the holidays, and a triumvirate of respiratory problems continue to wreak havoc on residents of the Fredericksburg area.

Problems include ongoing cases of COVID; the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among adults when it used to be an issue primarily with sick babies; and a flu season that started earlier than normal.

Health officials always expect respiratory problems this time of year, said Erin Perkins, who coordinates the COVID-19 response team for the Rappahannock Area Health District.

But the level of activity is nothing like the norm.

"In November, rates of flu-like illnesses were what we are used to seeing in January and February, which is typically the peak of flu season here," she said.

Children have been particularly hard hit and area pediatricians have reported cases of otherwise healthy youngsters suffering one illness after another since school started in mid-August. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added another alert to the list: an increase in pediatric cases of invasive group A strep infections.

Group A Streptococcus is the same bacteria that causes typical strep throat, but the CDC said a more invasive form, which causes more severe and sometimes fatal issues, was found in Colorado and other states.

And then there's COVID-19 itself. Information about cases, hospitalizations and vaccination levels isn't as readily available these days as two years ago, when the Virginia Department of Health's website listed daily reports for every locality.

However, the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, has posted weekly updates on Facebook this month about rising COVID numbers.

Its report includes cases and deaths for the previous seven days. Sometimes, hospitalizations are reported. Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic, but no staff members were available last week to talk with The Free Lance–Star.

Thursday's report from the local health district showed 630 new cases and two new deaths for the previous week. The count of hospitalized patients in Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center was not available.

But the week before, Dec. 15, showed 461 new cases and 30 people hospitalized, with six of them in intensive care.

By comparison, the health district's most recent report before December was from early November. At that time, there were 260 new COVID cases reported for the previous seven days, 16 people in the hospital with the virus and one death.

Case numbers tend to include tests done only at medical facilities since those who take at-home tests may not report the findings.

And on that subject, the federal government and the local library continue to offer free COVID tests.

Each family can order four free rapid antigen tests through the U.S. Postal Service at covid.gov/tests. The post office started shipping the latest batch of tests last week.

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library also is offering up to four COVID tests per visits at most of its branches during hours of operation through a partnership with the state health department. Kits are not available at Towne Centre Branch, Fried Center or IdeaSpace.

To reserve a kit for curbside pickup, go to librarypoint.org/ask to request tests through chat or phone, not through email, during library hours. Those interested should specify their preferred pickup branch. Tests cannot be requested after hours.