After weekend surge, new COVID-19 cases slow in Fredericksburg area

After rising numbers over the weekend, positive COVID-19 cases slowed in the Fredericksburg region Monday.

Another 37 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Monday’s report, bringing to 8,196 the number of local people with confirmed cases of the virus since March.

The updated total cases included 3,306 people in Stafford County; 3,161 in Spotsylvania County; 703 in Fredericksburg; 606 in Caroline County; and 420 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures how many people test positive for the virus among all tests taken, is equal to the state’s average. The district and state seven-day average stood at 7.5 percent on Monday.

Monday's Rappahannock District figures pale in comparison to a weekend with record-setting positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the district.

Saturday’s numbers broke the existing record for the most cases reported in a single day in the health district, with another 142 people testing positive on Saturday and 73 more on Sunday as more new cases were added in two days than the area had accumulated in entire weeks last month.