After winter storm blitz, Fredericksburg-area stores restock shelves

Patterson said a replenishment of supplies intended for his store was delayed earlier this week due to the closure of Interstate 95, but said he expected a delivery truck soon with plenty of goods for consumers, with a few exceptions.

“What’s on the truck, we never know that until it gets here, but that was happening even before the storms,” Patterson said.

Patterson ordered hot sellers such as shovels and ice-melt, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be shipped to his store. Last month, several area businesses owners said their deliveries sometimes come up short, and are far more expensive today due to higher transportation and fuel costs.

Business was also booming at Wegmans all week, and officials at the Central Park store said Thursday night customers were concerned with the possibility of more snow and additional power outages.

“Everyone was concerned with snow coming in last night, just coming off what we went through on Monday,” said service manager Lyndsay Blasko. “People were a little worried.”