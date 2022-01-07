After winter storm blitz, Fredericksburg-area stores restock shelves

Fredericksburg-area residents awoke Friday to less snow than expected— and less to choose from at many local stores.
A second winter storm forecast on the heels of Monday’s nearly 1-foot blizzard produced only about an inch of snow across most of the Fredericksburg region overnight. Unlike the first storm, which hit the Fredericksburg area harder than others, this one tracked farther north.
“By the time you get to [U.S.] 17, just west of the city, it looks like about 2 inches in the western part of [Stafford County], said Connor Belak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling. “And amounts quickly increase as you move north on the order of 3 to as much as 6 inches in the D.C. metro” area.
Friday’s chilly morning also found many area grocery, hardware and convenience stores open for business after a last-minute spree the night before that some retailers say wiped out many items they just restocked a few days earlier.
“It’s been a rush for the store, before the [Monday snowfall] and this one,” said Craig Patterson, assistant manager of Spotsylvania’s Courtland Ace Hardware on Courthouse Road. “I’m completely out of shovels, ice melt, firewood, emergency candles, batteries—everything needed for no power at the house.”
Patterson said a replenishment of supplies intended for his store was delayed earlier this week due to the closure of Interstate 95, but said he expected a delivery truck soon with plenty of goods for consumers, with a few exceptions.
“What’s on the truck, we never know that until it gets here, but that was happening even before the storms,” Patterson said.
Patterson ordered hot sellers such as shovels and ice-melt, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be shipped to his store. Last month, several area businesses owners said their deliveries sometimes come up short, and are far more expensive today due to higher transportation and fuel costs.
Business was also booming at Wegmans all week, and officials at the Central Park store said Thursday night customers were concerned with the possibility of more snow and additional power outages.
“Everyone was concerned with snow coming in last night, just coming off what we went through on Monday,” said service manager Lyndsay Blasko. “People were a little worried.”
Blasko said every Wegmans employee who could travel to work safely came to work Thursday to open all registers and staff every department. She said customers came to shop like it was right before Christmas. Even though the lines were long, Blasko said customers were patient and appreciative to have everything in their shopping baskets they came into the store looking for.
“They understood we were the only store in town that had milk and bread and eggs and a lot of the other stores had no refrigerated products left,” Blasko said.
Although Blasko said the store is out of winter emergency supplies like shovels and rock salt, delivery trucks replenish her store every day.
“Our supply chain is pretty great,” Blasko said. “They do a lot of great things for us to keep our stores open. It’s about getting people in this community what they need.”
Josh Creekmore, the shift supervisor at Weis Market on Woods Drive in Stafford said his store was also extremely busy Thursday night and customers walking his aisles also feared additional power outages were imminent.
“I think everything that happened Monday caused people to panic a bit more,” Creekmore said. “The store was quite busy, far busier than normal.”
Creekmore said power outages earlier in the week took out his entire supply of perishable meats, dairy and frozen foods, but now that power has been restored, he expects those products to be restocked over the next several days.
After Debbie Curtin’s dentist appointment on Friday, she headed to the Walmart store at Central Park for groceries. Curtin, who lives in Spotsylvania, said Walmart had everything she needed and said the winter weather and power outages haven’t disrupted her daily routine at all.
“It’s God’s work,” Curtin said. “Maybe we needed the snow, maybe to kill the germs? My grandfather used to say the snow would kill the germs. I never question God’s work.”
Lorenzo Jordan of Spotsylvania was also shopping at the same Walmart on Friday, and he also seemed to take the snow in stride as he pushed his shopping cart to his vehicle.
“What snow?” Jordon said. “We had one snowstorm in how many years? You know what? I’ve got nothing else to say about it.”
Andy Fraser of Spotsylvania decided to do his Friday shopping at the Aldi grocery store on Plank Road. He said the crowds in the store around noon were light to average and the store seemed to have fully stocked household staple items, including milk, bread and eggs that he said another grocery store nearby had run out of.
Fraser said he was also stunned earlier this week to see so many people on roads and in stores shopping to get what they needed at the last minute.
“It’s amazing to me that people aren’t prepared,” Fraser said. “We were fully prepared—gas, propane, diesel, food, water, everything. It wasn’t like it snuck up on us. Every couple hours on Sunday they kept upping the [snowfall] amount, remember?”
At the Fredericksburg Food Co-op, general manager Chris Roland said power loss earlier this week resulted in the loss of most of his perishable items, but a delivery truck was scheduled to arrive that would require his full staff to unload. Roland said although so many residents in the region have had a difficult week, they continued to visit the store for an internet connection, a cup of coffee or a hot meal from their kitchen.
“I’ve had more good conversations and met more locals and have had more personal conversations this week than really the whole year and a half I have lived here,” Roland said. “I do think these kind of events bring communities together.”
Monday’s storm continues to haunt thousands of residents in the region who were still without power heading into a night when temperatures were expected to drop to 12 degrees.
The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports 10,000 homes in the Fredericksburg area were still without power as of 6:30 p.m., while Dominion Energy reported 5,000 customers are still in the dark in the area.
Most major highways in the area have been cleared, but hundreds of fallen trees remain throughout the region and many rural roads still remain dangerous or completely impassible.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438