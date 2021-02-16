After years in South African politics, new Fredericksburg area planning official focuses on local transportation challenges

The first meeting with Ollis, which city members attended, was held virtually, as have others during the pandemic, and things went smoothly. Instead of infighting on the committee, each vote was unanimous.

“I’m not creating problems; I’m trying to solve them,” Ollis said of the issue with FAMPO. He says the same thing about traffic issues in the region.

The first meeting was meant to be smooth, with no controversial topics on the agenda, but Ollis knows he has his hands full. He described his approach as “apolitical.”

Ollis sees his job as securing funding and helping the region develop transportation plans to contend with traffic in a region that continues to grow. He believes traffic is going to return and continue to grow, something Ollis wants Policy Committee members to take into consideration as they take a long-term approach.

Transit improvements, including Virginia Railway Express as well as area bus services, should play a key role, Ollis believes. Part of his presentation highlighted falling Fredericksburg Regional Transit ridership, something he told the council FRED is working on.