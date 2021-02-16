After years in South African politics, new Fredericksburg area planning official focuses on local transportation challenges

The new administrator for the Fredericksburg region’s transportation planning organization traveled a long—and roundabout—path before landing the local job.
Ian Ollis worked in Boston before the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization hired him. The 51-year-old’s trip to Fredericksburg was longer than a jaunt down the East Coast, though. He also is a South African native, and has extensive experience in national politics there.
Ollis left South Africa and his political career to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a master’s degree in city planning, specializing in transportation, in 2020. He quickly joined Transit Matters, a Boston-based group focused on transit improvements, where he worked as a planner.
Now Ollis finds himself at the head of FAMPO, which has been without an administrator since November 2019, when then-administrator Paul Agnello resigned. Agnello later joined Spotsylvania County’s transportation planning department.
Agnello’s tenure ended in the midst of internal struggles at FAMPO, the George Washington Regional Commission and on FAMPO’s Policy Committee, which includes elected officials from area governments and representatives of local, state and federal agencies. Staff turnover continues at both FAMPO and GWRC, which just lost its director, Linda Millsaps, who resigned in January.
During the past year, FAMPO’s Policy Committee has continued battling over issues ranging from funds Stafford County officials felt shorted on to decision-making on FAMPO and GWRC to attempted bylaw changes that led Fredericksburg’s representatives to boycott several virtual meetings.
It is not an ideal situation for a fledgling transportation planner to take over, but Ollis has tussled with bigger fish.
Ollis served numerous years as a politician in his native South Africa, including two terms in the country’s Parliament, where he dealt with everything from unemployment problems to labor issues and strikes. He also played a role on transportation issues.
Before Parliament, Ollis was elected to the Johannesburg Council in 2005.
Ollis’ stint on Parliament lasted from 2009 to 2018, when he resigned to study at MIT. One of his titles was shadow minister of transport. In 2013, he drafted his party’s transportation policy.
Prior to his life in politics, Ollis studied four years in seminary, becoming ordained in the Christian ministry, and then ran small IT and real estate businesses.
Even with his varied background, transportation has fascinated Ollis.
In explaining his resignation from Parliament to study transportation planning, Ollis noted his longtime interest in transportation planning. Also, his family has transportation ties—his father worked on steam engines for the rail industry and his brother is an industrial engineer building trucks and planes.
The first meeting with Ollis, which city members attended, was held virtually, as have others during the pandemic, and things went smoothly. Instead of infighting on the committee, each vote was unanimous.
“I’m not creating problems; I’m trying to solve them,” Ollis said of the issue with FAMPO. He says the same thing about traffic issues in the region.
The first meeting was meant to be smooth, with no controversial topics on the agenda, but Ollis knows he has his hands full. He described his approach as “apolitical.”
Ollis sees his job as securing funding and helping the region develop transportation plans to contend with traffic in a region that continues to grow. He believes traffic is going to return and continue to grow, something Ollis wants Policy Committee members to take into consideration as they take a long-term approach.
Transit improvements, including Virginia Railway Express as well as area bus services, should play a key role, Ollis believes. Part of his presentation highlighted falling Fredericksburg Regional Transit ridership, something he told the council FRED is working on.
At the first meeting, Ollis also stressed that committee members take into considerations such things as residential growth patterns and he suggested a study to focus on east–west transportation infrastructure, something Ollis thinks is lacking.
As an example, he cited State Route 3 in rural western Spotsylvania, saying that area lacks infrastructure to handle growth.
“I think Route 3, (U.S.) 17, are roads that are going to become increasingly congested because of where people live,” he said.
Committee member David Ross, a Spotsylvania supervisor, agreed with Ollis on the east–west approach.
Focusing on growth patterns can lead to better transportation planning, Ollis said. He noted that many of the Policy Committee members are elected officials who make decisions on growth in their localities, something they can incorporate into transportation plans.
Ollis also believes freight traffic on Interstate 95 is growing and could continue to do so, so that is something FAMPO should address, perhaps through a study.
Policy Committee member Tim McLaughlin, another Spotsylvania supervisors member, said Ollis is “very engaging” and that he “brings an outside perspective.”
McLaughlin thinks Ollis will help FAMPO deal with its internal problems and with planning, citing the new administrator’s “life experience.”
Fellow committee member Matt Kelly, a Fredericksburg City Council member, also looks forward to working with Ollis. He thinks the new administrator should help FAMPO navigate what could be a time of many changes, pointing to the new Census figures as one thing that could change FAMPO’s makeup.
Kelly said Ollis “knows his stuff” when it comes to transportation. He also likes that the new administrator is “a transit guy” and that he knows how to deal with politics.
“He’s talking with everybody,” Kelly said.
That’s something that hasn’t happened at FAMPO in a while.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436