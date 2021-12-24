All Afghan refugees at Quantico have been resettled

All of the 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan who were being housed at the Quantico Marine Corps Base have been resettled into new homes, the base announced this week.

In a press release issued by the Marine Corps base, officials said the Department of Defense, working in support of the Department of Homeland Security, had completed temporary support efforts for Operation Allies Welcome, which spanned almost four months at Quantico—from Aug. 29 to Dec. 22.

“Task Force Quantico provided temporary housing and support services for approximately 5,000 relocated Afghans aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico,” the release said. “Task Force Quantico’s mission has concluded as of Dec. 22, with the departure of its last relocated Afghans.”

Quantico was among at least six military installations in the country to provide temporary housing for the nearly 45,000 Afghans who successfully fled their county before U.S. forces completely withdrew Aug. 30. Other bases in Virginia involved in the resettlement included the Army National Guard installation at Fort Pickett in Blackstone, about 60 miles southwest of Richmond, and Fort Lee, an 8-square-mile U.S. Army post about 25 miles south of Richmond.

Officials at Fort Lee announced in mid-November that all of the refugees there had been resettled. As of last week, about 4,500 refugees of the more than 10,000 Afghan refugees who arrived at Fort Pickett in August remained at the base.

