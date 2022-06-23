 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All but one road reopened after Wednesday storm

Severe weather

A street sign blown of its pole by heavy winds remains on sidewalk near Maury Stadium after severe weathers passed through downtown Fredericksburg on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

Various roads in the Fredericksburg area were blocked or closed after Wednesday afternoon's fast-moving storm that brought severe wind and knocked down limbs, trees and utility poles and wires.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning that state-maintained roads in Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have been reopened.

A section of Lansdowne Road in Spotsylvania remains closed while crews repair utility lines, VDOT said in the tweet.

“Lansdowne Road still remains closed until further notice between Airport Avenue and the train tracks,” VDOT tweeted about 9:30 a.m. “It is impassable, please use alternate routes of travel.”

