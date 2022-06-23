All but one road reopened after Wednesday storm

Various roads in the Fredericksburg area were blocked or closed after Wednesday afternoon's fast-moving storm that brought severe wind and knocked down limbs, trees and utility poles and wires.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday morning that state-maintained roads in Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have been reopened.

A section of Lansdowne Road in Spotsylvania remains closed while crews repair utility lines, VDOT said in the tweet.

“Lansdowne Road still remains closed until further notice between Airport Avenue and the train tracks,” VDOT tweeted about 9:30 a.m. “It is impassable, please use alternate routes of travel.”

