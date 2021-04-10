Allen steps away after 46 years with Fredericksburg Fire Department

Over the years, I’ve heard from city officials that Allen seemed to develop a knack for finding grant money and other funds.

He grudgingly acknowledged some success in that field, but noted that much of it stemmed from contacts and connections he made in groups like the Virginia Fire Chief’s Association, local EMS organizations and even committees he served on for different Mary Washington Hospital projects.

“When I became chief in 2003, all of a sudden we were flush with money,” he said. “Much of that had to do with the feds giving grants after 9/11. We started applying for those and continued, and have been very fortunate for the funding we’ve received.”

Allen, who initially planned to retire from the fire department last year but was retained to provide assistance and backup in the uncertain days of COVID-19, said he sees a few big challenges facing the city’s fire department.

“The biggest may be getting the city’s third fire station built, which is badly needed and being pursued by fire and city officials,” said Allen. “The other big challenges that the department faces are recruitment of new personal and the retention of current staff. That’s getting harder all the way around, not just in fire and EMS, but in law enforcement as well.