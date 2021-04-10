Allen steps away after 46 years with Fredericksburg Fire Department

Stafford County native Eddie Allen cut his teeth as a fire and rescue volunteer in the area, waiting for his 21st birthday to get hired as a Fredericksburg firefighter. He would go on to lead the department, and the chief recently retired after 46 years with the city.
Oh, the changes he has seen over nearly half a century. When he joined in 1974, the department had 14 employees. There are now more than 60 firefighters, officers and support staff, with rescue crews staffing advanced life support ambulances 24/7.
He’s particularly proud of his accomplishments during his 16 years as chief. He enjoyed working with the staff he calls “a brotherhood.” He talked bout earning the support of City Council members and city managers “who trusted me to provide honest answers.” He pointed to his effort to build a “badly needed” new public radio system for crews to communicate.
Allen has a surprising memory for the fires that made an impression on him during his career. He rattled several off quickly, providing not just details but photos. He remembered one he fought as a young firefighter—a blaze that ripped through Beck Furniture on Caroline Street in September 1978.
He said veteran firefighters took him under their wings when he joined the force, teaching him about backdrafts and other dangers to look out for in a fire.
“At the Beck fire, we heard that noise you listen for,” he said. “As we came out the door, fire rolled over our heads and we heard that noise they’d been talking about. The heat got to me and others after we’d been fighting it for a while.”
In the spirit of full disclosure, I note that my wife worked as a city department head for years alongside Allen. After her tenure at the Tourism and Economic Development Department, she took a part-time writing and public affairs job with the Fire Department, which she still holds.
None of that has anything to do with me being impressed with the way Allen worked his way up the department ladder over decades. He was promoted from rookie to lieutenant, captain, operations chief, deputy chief and then, in 2003, fire chief for the Fredericksburg Fire Department.
But his professional career had more humble roots. The White Oak native graduated from Stafford High School, took classes at Germanna Community College and then worked for a while at a local Sears store.
It turns out his career path had been established as a Stafford High student, when he joined a junior rescue squad program overseen by English teacher Michael Sullivan. Allen said that experience led him to the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, and let him know that public safety was his preferred path.
Things were different in the early years of his job with the city’s fire department.
“The rescue squads did all the EMS work back then, while on the fire side, we simply responded to fires and auto accidents,” said Allen. “In the early ’80s, Chief [Denny] Kelly decided he wanted everyone in the fire department to be qualified as an EMT. I already was, because I belonged to the rescue squad. Sam Perry was running the rescue squad then, and if the horn went off, he’d swing by the firehouse and pick me or somebody else up to respond with him.”
A big change, he said, came in 1990, when local volunteer rescue squads sought help to deal with a growing number of calls and a decline in the number of volunteers. It led the city, along with Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, to hire career emergency services staff.
Allen said that as the city’s fire department grew, training increased exponentially. A key milestone for the rescue personnel came when they were trained in advanced cardiac life support and became cardiac and trauma techs.
“That allowed us to have people outside the hospital setting that could give live-saving drugs and make a bigger difference in emergency situations,” he said.
He noted that new buildings in the city, particularly Central Park, required new strategies for fighting fires and personnel had to be trained in everything from emergency management to handling hazardous materials.
Over the years, I’ve heard from city officials that Allen seemed to develop a knack for finding grant money and other funds.
He grudgingly acknowledged some success in that field, but noted that much of it stemmed from contacts and connections he made in groups like the Virginia Fire Chief’s Association, local EMS organizations and even committees he served on for different Mary Washington Hospital projects.
“When I became chief in 2003, all of a sudden we were flush with money,” he said. “Much of that had to do with the feds giving grants after 9/11. We started applying for those and continued, and have been very fortunate for the funding we’ve received.”
Allen, who initially planned to retire from the fire department last year but was retained to provide assistance and backup in the uncertain days of COVID-19, said he sees a few big challenges facing the city’s fire department.
“The biggest may be getting the city’s third fire station built, which is badly needed and being pursued by fire and city officials,” said Allen. “The other big challenges that the department faces are recruitment of new personal and the retention of current staff. That’s getting harder all the way around, not just in fire and EMS, but in law enforcement as well.
“When Northern Virginia localities and some places to our south start paying $5,000, $10,000 and even more to attract firefighters and police, people are looking,” he added. “It used to be that nobody wanted to travel, but now if you can go up the road and make $10,000 or $15,000 more a year, some will do it. In addition to higher salaries, some localities are offering signing bonuses, pay for different certifications and more.”
Allen is leaving the fire department, but will still be part of the city’s public safety team. He’s taken a part-time job with the Fredericksburg Police Department. Still, he said he will miss the interactions he had with members of the fire department and other city officials he’s worked with for decades.
