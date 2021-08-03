Almost 1 in 5 new virus cases in Fredericksburg district are among vaccinated

Nearly one of every 5 Fredericksburg-area residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.

On Tuesday, the health district’s data team reported that 17 percent of the 939 new cases since July 1 were “breakthrough cases,” people who became infected with the virus after being fully vaccinated and waiting two weeks for full immunity. That’s 160 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

While she acknowledged that “it’s scary” seeing that many breakthrough cases, Mary Chamberlin, the public information officer for the health district, said she’s “clinging to” the fact that most of those infected haven’t been sick enough to require hospital care.

“On a positive note, we are still seeing that those considered breakthrough cases are mostly asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms,” she said.

The RAHD team didn’t know how many local people with breakthrough cases were sick enough to be hospitalized—or had died. However, the Fredericksburg’s area first new death since July 8 was reported on Tuesday: a Caroline County woman, white and in her 60s.