A woman who made a name for herself in the field of electron microscopy also has written her name in the University of Mary Washington history books with the largest donation in the institution's 115-year history.

The estate of Irene Piscopo Rodgers, a 1959 graduate and lifetime supporter of her alma mater, recently gifted $30 million to UMW, according to a news release. Rodgers, 84, died on July 18, 2022, in Huntington, New York.

Rodgers earned a bachelor's degree from then-Mary Washington College in 1959 followed by a master's degree two years later from the University of Michigan, according to her obituary.

Her career as a chemist, microscopist and independent consultant spanned decades. She worked for the American Cyanamid Company and Philips Electronic Instruments, where she met her husband, James “Don” Rodgers, who hired her at a time when there were few women scientists in her field, according to a story on UMW's website.

"As the daughter of immigrants, and personally aware of the challenges and inequalities women often faced in establishing scientific careers," according to her obituary, "Irene developed a passion for encouraging and supporting young women to pursue careers in the sciences."

She often said Mary Washington had "opened worlds" for her. In turn, she helped pave the way for UMW graduates, especially women, to excel in STEM subjects. Gifts made over the years, including from her estate, will continue her legacy, UMW stated.

“Students who benefitted from Irene’s generosity welcomed her into their lives, so she was able to observe firsthand the transformative power of her gifts,” said UMW President Troy Paino. “This unprecedented donation guarantees that exceptional students will continue to have access to a UMW education that delivers the kind of high-impact learning experiences that Irene valued so much.”

Paino said the $30 million will be used in the undergraduate research program. Students in biology, chemistry, physics, Earth and environmental sciences, computer science and math will have more opportunities during the academic year and at the University’s Summer Science Institute, working alongside faculty mentors.

The donation also will go toward four new Alvey Scholarships which provide full tuition, fees, and room and board for out-of-state undergraduate students for up to four years. That's in addition to the eight Alvey Scholarships created by previous donations from Rodgers.

With the gift from her estate, Rodgers' donations over the years have totaled $39 million and include a transmission electron microscope, which she trained faculty and students in its use, according to UMW.

To date, 85 students have benefited, including 15 Alvey Scholarship recipients and 28 research fellowships. Seven students received other scholarships and 35 students received scientific presentation grants for conference travel.

UMW Provost Tim O’Donnell called the donation a "transformational" gift for the mentored experiences the university will be able to offer with undergraduate STEM research.

"I don’t know of another institution, regardless of size or mission, with such a focused investment," he said in the UMW story.