Amazon Black Employee Network reaches out to those in need in Fredericksburg area

“We found that Brisben was very credible,” said Williams of BEN. “We wanted to align ourselves with its mission statement.”

Williams said BEN saw the partnership with Coates and her mother as an opportunity to fulfill its goal of assisting community partners.

A new 630,000-square foot distribution hub is coming to Stafford County, but Williams said that venture had nothing to do with the company’s involvement in Fredericksburg. He called his meeting with Coates “happenstance” and “divine intervention.”

“What we wanted to do from the standpoint of Amazon is to fill in the gaps and help support [the Brisben Center’s] mission statement,” Williams said. “So it’s not that we’ve created anything different. We just align ourselves with those causes that are supportive of the local community.”

Coates also helped facilitate a spa day at the Brisben Center last weekend. She plans to arrange drop-offs from Springfield to Fredericksburg each Saturday, if possible.

She said the ultimate goal is to have a permanent distribution location.

“I’m just happy to be the vessel that can be a part of something,” Coates said. “It’s not about me. I’m just part of the bigger plan. It’s amazing to watch it come to fruition.”

