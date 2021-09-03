Amazon delivery facility slated for Stafford's Centreport Parkway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the identity of the tenants who will occupy a larger facility located across the street from the Amazon building is still unannounced. Holden said the nature of the business coming to that new 457,000-square-foot distribution facility has not been publicly disclosed.

“They have not yet announced a tenant, but they’ve built the building,” he said.

Elsewhere on Centreport Parkway, just north of Mountain View Road and the FedEx facility, even more large-scale construction is underway.

Last November, Stafford County supervisors voted to rezone 178 wooded acres along the parkway to make way for a sprawling facility that includes about 3 million square feet of warehouse space. Taylor Chess, president of Peterson Cos., a property management firm based in Fairfax, did not name any companies or businesses that might one day occupy the space, but had told supervisors the project could ultimately be “distribution, data [center], innovation or manufacturing.”

On Friday, Holden said the county still does not know who the tenants of those new buildings will be. Holden said the site has since been graded and construction is imminent.