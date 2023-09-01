The interest in data centers continued to grow in the region with Louisa County announcing that Amazon plans to invest $11 billion for the cloud computing facilities by 2040.

The tech giant plans to build a pair of data center campuses in the county’s Technology Overlay District, Louisa said in a news release Wednesday.

The Louisa Board of Supervisors are scheduled to vote on an agreement with Amazon at the Tuesday meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

The move is part of Amazon’s planned investment of $35 billion in data centers across the state.

“The campuses will position AWS as one of the largest private-sector employers in Louisa and will create hundreds of new jobs,” the county said.

Data centers are facilities that house servers and other equipment that handle the cloud computing network. Data center growth has been proliferating in the U.S. and especially in Virginia.

Prince William and Loudoun counties are loaded with data centers and there are proposals for millions of square feet of data centers in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and Fauquier counties.

Localities are drawn to data centers because of the projected millions in tax revenue that can be had, but there are concerns with data centers, including noise and heavy electrical and water use by the facilities.

“This type of opportunity to create hundreds of high-quality jobs and significant investment in Louisa is why responsible economic growth is a priority for the county,” Louisa Board of Supervisors Chairman Duane Adams said in the news release.

Jackson District Supervisor Toni Williams said the county will ensure any data center development will be managed properly, with “the strictest development controls in the county, and we’re pleased to find a partner that offers such significant benefits while meeting those standards.”

Louisa Administrator Christian Goodwin said “this is a historic moment for the county. AWS’s plans to locate in Louisa represents an amazing opportunity that benefits our citizens and our community as a whole.”