American killed in Ukraine fighting has ties to Spotsylvania

Willy Joseph Cancel Jr., a former U.S. Marine believed to be the first American killed in the fighting in Ukraine, came from a family of servicemembers, according to his uncle, who lives in Spotsylvania County.

“My nephew was [an] extremely brave and humble person,” Christopher Cancel wrote in an email. “I truly believe [he] grew up inspired by many of his family members who served and this was his destiny. To help those in need.”

The family of Cancel, 22, was told earlier this week that he was killed on Monday, fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia. He had been in Ukraine since March and was working as a private contractor along with men who volunteered to be there from other countries, fighting the Russians.

“Willy’s all about doing the right thing, regardless of the possible outcome or consequences,” his uncle said. “He knew the dangers, he knew the risks, but he was still willing to help the people of Ukraine.”

Willy Cancel leaves behind a wife, Brittany, and 7-month-old son, Anthony. On a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf, his family said he “made the decision to put himself in the face of danger in order to protect the innocent. He said, ‘I have to do it because nobody else will.’”

In addition to serving in the Marine infantry, Willy Cancel was a volunteer fireman in Walden, New York, and a prison guard in Tennessee. His widow, who also served in the Marine Corps, was notified on Tuesday that he’d been killed but his body had not been located.

“Our entire family is simply distraught and we have no idea how to continue,” stated the post on GoFundMe.

Willy Cancel was born and raised in the Hudson Valley area of New York, about 45 minutes north of New York City, said Christopher Cancel, who’s both his uncle and godfather. Christopher Cancel and his two brothers, including Willy’s father, served in the Marines and Army and did multiple combat tours. They also have worked as police officers and firefighters.

“When he grew up, he was surrounded by us serving and he just wanted to be like us,” his uncle said.

Christopher Cancel, who’s lived in the Fredericksburg area since 2013, served with the Caroline Sheriff’s Office and the Dumfries Police Department.

The U.S. has not confirmed the reports of Willy Cancel’s death, according to the Associated Press. The State Department said it was aware of the reports, is monitoring the situation but had no comment, the AP story stated.

The Marine Corps said Cancel served four years but was given a bad-conduct discharge and sentenced to five months’ confinement for violating orders, according to the Associated Press. No details on the offense were given.

Christopher Cancel said one of the hardest parts about losing his nephew is not having confirmation of his death. He added that a fellow squad member who last saw him, after a missile attack, said he was bleeding out. The other soldier had no choice but to flee as the Russians advanced.

“Everybody’s looking for some kind of closure but nobody can confirm anything,” the uncle said.

