American Legion bridge set to close

The second Stafford County bridge replacement related to the express lanes extension is set to start.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said earlier this month that the American Legion overpass is scheduled to be closed April 4. The bridge will be demolished and rebuilt, like the Truslow Road overpass project.

The new Truslow Road bridge opened in April 2021.

Nearly one year later, work is set to start on the American Legion span.

“Demolition of the existing overpass will begin shortly after the road closure, and estimated to take four to six weeks to complete,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.

The current span, built in 1964, spans Interstate 95 on American Legion Road, between U.S. 1 and Ramoth Church Road.

The new two-lane bridge will be slightly wider, and will be lengthened to accommodate any future I–95 widening, Frye said.

The new overpass also will accommodate construction of two new reversible express lanes as part of the 10-mile extension in the median of I–95 from south of the State Route 610 exit to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

Also like the Truslow bridge project, those who use that stretch of American Legion Road will need to find new routes until the work is completed.

Frye said “traffic conditions and signal timing will be closely monitored once the detour is underway.”

The bridge project also will lead to intermittent full stops on I–95, but only overnight to limit the impact traffic.

American Legion Road carries about 2,900 vehicles a day, according to a 2019 VDOT traffic count.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.