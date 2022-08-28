American Legion honors World War II veteran Vince Miller, others

Ten years ago, there were 50 veterans of World War II who were members of American Legion Post 55 in Fredericksburg.

Now, there are just three left.

“We’ve been losing them pretty quickly,” said member Rita Chandler.

On Saturday, Post 55 honored four World War II veterans—as well as veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars—during a “Post Everlasting” ceremony.

The post also hosted a memorial service for one of the World War II veterans, Vincent Lawrence Miller, who joined the Navy in 1943 at age 16 and died in Fredericksburg in June at age 94.

The Navy was represented at Saturday’s memorial service by an honor guard from Dahlgren, which presented folded flags to Miller’s son, Stephen, and his sister, Bobbe Spicer.

“This is a good way to honor his memory, what he did,” Stephen Miller said. “He was 22 years in the Navy and 25 years in civil service.”

Vince Miller was so young when he enlisted that his mother had to sign the papers for him. His nephew, Byron Spicer, who teaches U.S. History at Colonial Forge High School, keeps a picture of “Uncle Vince” at age 16, in his Navy uniform, in his classroom and he uses it as a point of discussion.

“I ask my students if they know who he is,” Spicer said. “They’ll start naming names of famous people. And I tell them, ‘Actually he’s my uncle. He was just a normal person. And he’s the same age in that picture as you are now.’”

Bobbe Spicer said her brother would always downgrade what he did in World War II, telling people that he never “saw action.”

“He’d say, ‘I just drove the landing crafts onto land,’” she recalled. “They’d go, ‘Well, were they being shot at?’ And he’d say, ‘Well, I guess.’ So he did see action!”

About a year ago, Byron Spicer had his son and daughter, Vince Miller’s great-niece and nephew, sit down and interview him on camera.

“I think they both got something from that,” Spicer said. “They learned so much about what he did and he appreciated that they were interested. I encourage my students who have senior family members to ask them questions about their lives and really listen to what they have to say.”

That kind of first-person history is getting rarer and rarer.

At Saturday’s Post Everlasting ceremony, Post 55 honored Miller as well as Reuben Greene Jr., another Navy World War II veteran who died in April at age 100; Frederick Whetzle, who also died in April at age 91; Lawrence Repanshek, who died in May at age 73; and Curtis Brann and Maurice Rowe, who died in 2016 and 2014, respectively.

Rowe also was a veteran of World War II.

“It is my sad duty to report that [these comrades] have been called from our midst, and gone to report to the Commander of all,” Post 55 Commander Scott Pipenhagen said.

During the Post Everlasting ceremony, a symbolic letter containing the service and Legion records of each deceased member is burned as the member is transferred to Post Everlasting of the American Legion.

The names of all six will be posted at the Legion’s national headquarters in Indianapolis.