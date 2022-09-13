Amid barbershop chairs, counselor focuses on mental health

Gary Taylor sat in a barber’s chair for more than an hour Monday night, but instead of getting his hair cut, he mentioned a different kind of weight men need to get off their shoulders.

The licensed clinical social worker, who goes by “Trey,” talked about how what’s happening with the mind can impact conditions in the body. He leads a similar session at his private practice in Caroline County, where he focuses on erasing the stigma of discussing mental health issues in the Black community, particularly among men.

Taylor partnered with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board—where he once worked in crisis therapy—to share the message at the Gentlemen’s Club Barbershop at Spotsylvania Courthouse. About a dozen barbers and their friends sat in the brightly lit shop, listening intently to Taylor, who described his own struggle with acute stress that led to chest pains and the fear he was having a heart attack.

“I believe the stress that we endure over time affects us physically, but also mentally, too,” Taylor said. “For one, we don’t talk about it. Two, we don’t know how to talk about it and three, we might be scared to even say something’s going on.”

Those in the audience seemed to agree. Early on, Taylor asked those gathered to offer their opinions about mental health, mental illness and physical conditions. Few spoke.

But as the evening went on, and Taylor described the acute stress he faced—while juggling a job and classes for his master’s degree, mourning a death in the family and becoming a husband and father—the counselor admitted he wasn’t paying attention to the signals his body was sending.

He said it was like the “check engine” light that comes on in a vehicle. If people keep driving and ignore the warnings, their automobiles—just like their bodies—will break down. Taylor said men need to look out for themselves, and for brothers and family, or they’re not going to be any good for anyone else.

“The body has its limits,” he told them.

“We don’t know our bodies,” Johnny Navarro said from the audience. “We can’t even answer the questions you was asking.”

A barber who said he’s known in the community as “Dun Up,” said Black men have been “taught not to talk about it, taught to man up.” Then, things build to the point of boiling over and “that’s why a lot of people blow up,” he said.

Charles Lewis III acknowledged that Taylor’s level of openness as he described the stresses he faced, trying to balance work and family, financial security and future goals, “is probably new for everybody, know what I mean?”

He noted that Taylor said improvements wouldn’t come overnight, that having conversations like the one at the barbershop was just the start. Taylor said some of the men have been part of his therapy group for two years, others come and go and still others would rather find help in a book than with a clinician.

Lewis wanted to know from Taylor “what do we do next?”

Taylor said that depended on Tony Covert, the Gentleman’s Club owner who opened his shop for the session.

“I definitely want to see it happen again,” Covert said. “I feel like this gave us a basic intro into understanding how we can improve our lifestyles and help each other out as a community or friends, brothers, just helping each other out, showing support.”

He agreed that men of his generation—as well as those who came before them—don’t often express themselves or talk about their feelings.

“I feel like this is good for us,” Covert said. “Being able to just listen, not so much opening up and talking about our stories, but maybe one day we’ll get to that point.”

RACSB officials scheduled the informal conversation during September, which is suicide prevention month.

“We know men have the highest rate of suicide,” said Michelle Wagaman, director of prevention services. The goal is to bring conversations, and awareness, to venues where people feel at home, and a barbershop certainly fits that category, Wagaman said.

The agency used an equity mini grant to provide dinner—chicken wings and wraps—and offer take-home items that Wagaman hoped “boys” would like. That included cooling towels for use after workouts, mini tape measures and flashlights to “shine a light on mental health,” and various items from the “Lock & Talk” campaign. The initiative focuses on securing prescription medicines in boxes with combination locks and safeguarding firearms with cable or trigger locks.

It also encourages people to recognize the signs of suicide so they can respond when someone needs help. This year, Taylor has spoken at some regional events with RACSB for the Lock & Talk campaign. It promotes the idea that suicide can be prevented if people don’t have immediate access to drugs or guns that could be fatal.

Taylor encouraged the men in the audience to take the products home to their families along with the knowledge that what they’re doing for themselves ultimately will help those they love. Once more, he used his own example of being exposed only to emotions at the opposite ends of the spectrum—either happiness or anger.

He said he carried that exposure into his relationships, as well as his marriage. When his daughter was born almost six years ago, he realized that she eventually would pick up on that.

“She’s gonna be scared to talk to me about stuff and I don’t want that. I want her to be able to express, to come to me about stuff, so that takes me having to do the work to be emotionally available to show her that I can provide that for her,” said Taylor, who also has a newborn son. “If not, she’s gonna be just as closed off.”