Amid legal concerns, Westmoreland renews license for Colonial Beach rescue squad

While those in the audience saw the vote as a victory for the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad—and the town itself—several Westmoreland County officials feared the future ramifications of their 3–2 decision to renew the squad’s license.

The Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors’ split decision came Friday night during a hastily called special meeting that attracted a standing-room only crowd of almost 200 people. Public comment was not allowed during the session, which was supposed to be a discussion between the supervisors and the rescue squad’s board of directors.

But the residents in attendance—including some who rode a school bus from Colonial Beach to Montross—carried signs saying, “SOS: Save Our Squad.” They applauded several times during the 90-minute meeting when a speaker said it was Westmoreland’s responsibility to support the Colonial Beach volunteers and to keep the squad in place.

But doing so would be illegal, County Attorney Richard Stuart told the supervisors, because the rescue squad was not meeting state standards dictated in the Virginia code. It hadn’t been responding to at least 90% of emergency calls within its primary service area—requiring paid units from other county stations or from nearby localities—to fill the void.

After the supervisors voted to recertify the squad’s license despite Stuart’s warning, the attorney reminded them they had just directed staff “to do something that is illegal and I would advise you not to do that. But it’s up to you all what you do.”

Board Chairman Darryl Fisher sensed the gravity of the decision. “Being a Baptist preacher and pastor, I pray that this does not come back to haunt us because the law is not on our side.”

Earlier in the meeting, Fisher said “we sat here and said we know we can’t answer the calls” at Colonial Beach because of the dwindling manpower issue—a problem in localities nationwide. But if the Westmoreland board renewed the squad’s license anyway, and somebody died as a result, “the responsibility rests with the county.”

“I find the very folk that you try to help turn around and sue you and will win,” Fisher said, based on information presented to the board.

The Colonial Beach matter already is complex, because it’s operated in a town that’s part of a county and has people making decisions at two levels, on the Colonial Beach Town Council and the Westmoreland Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Tim Trivette, whose district includes the beach, said the county had been recertifying the squad’s license every two years for almost a decade, even as volunteer numbers dropped. He wondered what was different about this year’s renewal.

Robin Schick, mayor of the Colonial Beach Town Council, pointed out a suspicion that had been circulated among squad supporters as the reason for the Board of Supervisors’ sudden change. In 2020, the General Assembly amended the state code to say that, if an emergency medical services agency is dissolved, any property it purchased with public funds “shall be offered to a city or county.”

The reason that code section was pertinent, Schick suggested, is because Stuart—who also represents the Northern Neck in the state senate—introduced the legislation. And while other sections of the code pertaining to the dissolution of EMS agencies mention the role of cities, counties and towns, the one addressing the agency’s assets being used for the public good does not include the word town.

Nicholas Szobota, or Father Nick as he’s called in Colonial Beach, is president of the volunteer rescue squad. He said the squad “takes the county’s concerns seriously” and wants to continue providing emergency medical services.

But it would have been helpful for the squad leadership to have heard about those concerns earlier than April 15, Father Nick said. That’s when he said he learned the county was considering not signing the recertification form.

He and others sent out pleas in the days that followed, asking for people to come to the meeting and show their support.

Supervisor Trivett also noted the timing wasn’t good.

“We’re here in the 11th hour, when they’re due to have an inspection on Monday and we’re telling them we know you’re not gonna pass the inspection and we’re not gonna sign the license,” Trivett said. “We have failed them, I believe,” by not discussing the matter earlier.

But County Administrator Norm Risavi said issues with dwindling numbers of fire and rescue volunteers goes back at least to 2003, and board members repeatedly have charged him to work with the groups to build up their ranks. He even lined up money for a grant to help beef up recruiting efforts, and each volunteer group was supposed to send a representative.

Only two people were at the meeting, Risavi said, he and Pat FitzGerald. She’s approaching her 46th year as a volunteer with the Colonial Beach rescue squad and her name was mentioned several times during Friday’s discussion, always in reverent terms.

But as Risavi told her years ago, she can’t run all the calls by herself and neither can rescue chiefs.

“Nobody’s criticizing any of the volunteers for what they did, it’s just the current state of things is hard, people have to work,” Risavi said.

Years of meetings and discussions didn’t yield any solutions to the ongoing problem. “All the board members were getting complaints that the calls weren’t getting answered or it was 50 minutes” before a squad arrive, Risavi said.

The county’s two other volunteer rescue squads—stationed at Montross and Mount Holly—have dissolved. Trivett said the situation is different at Colonial Beach; it has 24 volunteers who want to continue running calls, but just need help.

Supervisor Woody Hynson, whose district includes a portion of Colonial Beach rescue squad’s primary coverage area, voted against recertifying the license, along with Chairman Fisher.

Before the vote, Hynson asked those gathered to “be honest with each other” and acknowledge that the county’s paid units had been picking up more calls for Colonial Beach—and the volunteers had been answering fewer and fewer calls—for years.

“I don’t care when it started, we have to put a stop to it,” he said. “We’ve gotta cure the problem.”

He suggested groups stop pointing fingers at each other and sit down to come up with a plan. What that plan might be, he couldn’t stay—and neither could anyone else, except that it would have to include all the players.

After the vote, Bill Cease, Westmoreland’s interim director of emergency services, asked the Board of Supervisors if there was any guidance going forward.

“How do we deal with it?” Cease asked.

Chairman Fisher said the county administration will need to discuss the matter with the EMS department “so that we can outline some type of plan to expediently bring this together.”

Then, Fisher asked those in the audience to “rally behind us when the lawsuit comes”—and then he adjourned the meeting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.