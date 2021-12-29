Amid overwhelming bad virus news, a few glimmers of hope

In the midst of so much bad news about COVID-19, here are a few glimmers of hope.
While recent accounts noted as much as a 35 percent increase in children being hospitalized across the nation, case numbers among local children rose dramatically after Thanksgiving, but then fell off in the weeks after, according to Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Weekly case numbers in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, show that between 65 and 75 children under age 10 tested positive for the virus each week from Halloween through Thanksgiving.
Then, after people gathered on Turkey Day, the averages shot up across the board. The number of children under 10 who had new infections practically doubled, climbing to 135 cases the week of Nov. 28. Then, the numbers began to fall again in subsequent weeks: to 120, then 81, then 33 new cases the week of Dec. 19.
Then, there were signs—at least on Tuesday—that concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant might have motivated people to get vaccinated or boosted. At the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park, crowds lined the sidewalk, similar to those seen on Black Fridays of yore.
The center saw its second-busiest day of operation since it opened in mid-October. Workers gave out 1,094 shots, according to Chamberlin, and 70 percent of them went to people getting boosters. Another 253 doses went to children, ages 5–12.
Chamberlin hoped people were heeding messages from federal, state and local officials about “the importance of boosters to protect us all against the omicron variant.”
The facility had been closed for five days because of Christmas so that may have accounted for some of the foot traffic. Or, the long waits may have been a result of staff shortages, as that seems to the case at almost any fast-food restaurant, business or office these days.
Mary Washington Healthcare notified staff Monday of several changes, including again restricting visitors, because of the volume of patients with COVID-19 and the increasing number of hospital workers contracting the virus, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer.
The health care system also halted all in-person meetings for the time being, encouraged those who could work remotely to do so and changed its mask requirements to require better face coverings for all associates.
“Cloth masks should not be used in MWHC facilities as they do not provide adequate protection against the omicron variant,” Newman stated in the update. “Patients and visitors should be supplied a Level 1 mask if they arrive with a cloth mask.”
Meanwhile, the three hospitals in the Fredericksburg region were treating 95 patients for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The facilities saw a pandemic record 114 coronavirus patients in January 2021.
The high volume comes as Mary Washington Healthcare is temporarily closing its monoclonal antibodies clinic. Federal officials determined the type of antibodies MWHC was using aren’t effective against omicron, and the local health care system decided to temporarily stop the practice until more guidance was available.
The antibodies are given to those most at risk of developing a serious infection in an attempt to reduce hospitalizations. Newman anticipated hospital numbers to rise in the wake of the clinic’s closure “until a new treatment option is available.”
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, which has been operating a clinic since October on a much smaller scale, said it was able to switch antibodies to offer those deemed effective against omicron. Mary Washington Healthcare said it is waiting for the state to determine allocations of the new treatment options “which will be extremely limited,” said Lisa Henry, associate vice president for communications.
While hospitalizations haven’t reached record levels, case numbers have set new ones. The local health district is averaging 353 new cases a day over a seven-day period, according to state data. That’s the highest average for the entire pandemic and its highest single-day number of new cases—of 556—came on Christmas Eve.
Virginia’s averages are following the same trend. On Wednesday, the state reported 12,112 new cases in a single day—its highest on record.
Every day during December, the state has reported between 11 and 62 new deaths, but the total shot up by 185 deaths on Tuesday. The majority—167 of them—were Virginians who died in another state in 2020 and were added to the count the end of the following year. It’s standard practice for the department to review them, then add them to statistics the end of the next year, the VDH said.
As a result of the additional 2020 deaths, the local health district reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday—only the second time since the pandemic began that the daily death count reached that high. Five were recent deaths, including a Caroline County woman in her 30s, and six were from 2020.
As 2021 nears its end, the Rappahannock Area Health District has reported 410 deaths from COVID-19 as well as 831 people hospitalized and 49,175 residents infected for the year.
Across Virginia, there have been 15,541 deaths, 41,337 hospitalizations and more than 1 million people who have tested positive.
