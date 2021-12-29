Amid overwhelming bad virus news, a few glimmers of hope

In the midst of so much bad news about COVID-19, here are a few glimmers of hope.

While recent accounts noted as much as a 35 percent increase in children being hospitalized across the nation, case numbers among local children rose dramatically after Thanksgiving, but then fell off in the weeks after, according to Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Weekly case numbers in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, show that between 65 and 75 children under age 10 tested positive for the virus each week from Halloween through Thanksgiving.

Then, after people gathered on Turkey Day, the averages shot up across the board. The number of children under 10 who had new infections practically doubled, climbing to 135 cases the week of Nov. 28. Then, the numbers began to fall again in subsequent weeks: to 120, then 81, then 33 new cases the week of Dec. 19.

Then, there were signs—at least on Tuesday—that concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant might have motivated people to get vaccinated or boosted. At the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park, crowds lined the sidewalk, similar to those seen on Black Fridays of yore.