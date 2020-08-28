Amidst federal lawsuit, Stafford supervisors amend cemetery ordinances again

Stafford supervisors have once again changed the county zoning ordinance pertaining to cemeteries, this time in the shadow of a lawsuit filed against the county by the U.S. Department of Justice.

New cemeteries will now need to be at least 656 feet from private wells, and will need to obtain a conditional use permit to be built. Before the changes earlier this month, cemeteries were allowed by right in some zoning categories, and the setback from private wells was 900 feet.

When the All Muslim Association of America bought a parcel on Garrisonville Road for a new cemetery in 2015, it was a by-right use of the property and the setback from private wells was 100 feet, a standard the Virginia Department of Health still recommends.

Stafford officials made the ordinance more restrictive 18 months after the AMAA purchased the Garrisonville Road property, which is when the county adopted the 900-foot setback requirement from private wells. That change prompted accusations of religious discrimination that led to a Department of Justice investigation and, eventually, legal action.