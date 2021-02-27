An unplanned home birth in Spotsylvania, with a rare twist

The way Madison and Oscar Arellano’s second baby made his way into the world sounds like an episode from a TV medical drama.

He came so fast that the mom didn’t make it out of her Spotsylvania County home. She delivered little Cruz in the tub of the upstairs bathroom.

The EMT who crouched on the toilet, waiting to catch the baby so he wouldn’t hit the tub, had never been that close to a birth. When the baby’s head appeared with what Callie Brandt described “as a super, super thin bubble” around it, like the kind blown while chewing a wad of Hubba Bubba, she didn’t know what to make of it.

Brandt didn’t want to freak out the mother, who already was in a stressful enough situation as she crouched on all fours, in the tub, and pushed. Brandt asked Ronald Spotts to take a look. He’s a paramedic on the fire engine, which had arrived on the scene along with an ambulance from the Spotsylvania Courthouse station.