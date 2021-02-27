An unplanned home birth in Spotsylvania, with a rare twist

The way Madison and Oscar Arellano’s second baby made his way into the world sounds like an episode from a TV medical drama.
He came so fast that the mom didn’t make it out of her Spotsylvania County home. She delivered little Cruz in the tub of the upstairs bathroom.
The EMT who crouched on the toilet, waiting to catch the baby so he wouldn’t hit the tub, had never been that close to a birth. When the baby’s head appeared with what Callie Brandt described “as a super, super thin bubble” around it, like the kind blown while chewing a wad of Hubba Bubba, she didn’t know what to make of it.
Brandt didn’t want to freak out the mother, who already was in a stressful enough situation as she crouched on all fours, in the tub, and pushed. Brandt asked Ronald Spotts to take a look. He’s a paramedic on the fire engine, which had arrived on the scene along with an ambulance from the Spotsylvania Courthouse station.
Spotts recognized the bubble as the amniotic sac. In less than one of about 80,000 births, the baby comes out, still inside the membrane in which it has grown and developed while in the womb. Known as an “en caul” birth, it’s so rare “that most delivery doctors never witness [one] in their entire careers,” according to the Healthline Parenthood website. “If your little one is born inside a water balloon, consider yourself extra fortunate.”
At the time, the Arellanos—along with the paid and volunteer workers huddled in their bathroom and hallway—were more focused on getting a breath, and cry, from the newborn. When he wailed, worries lifted.
“He was just beautiful,” the mom said, when she was able to get situated to see him. “It looked like he had taken a shower himself, he was perfectly clean and smooth.”
Because Cruz “cruised” through the birth canal, still gift-wrapped as Healthline Parenthood described it, he wasn’t covered in the gunky fluids normally found on newborns. When the rescuers were able to pop the slippery sac, the fluids drained so quickly, Brandt said, they seem to wash right over him.
As those involved have looked back on what Spotsylvania volunteer chief Kim Madison described as “an amazing experience,” the parents have nothing but praise for the first-responders.
They “changed the whole birth from a traumatic story to an incredible one,” the mom said. “That really made the biggest difference.”
Likewise, the people in uniform took their hats off to a mother who remained calm and composed during the whole ordeal.
“She was cool as a cucumber,” Brandt said. “She took it like a champ. No screaming, no crying, nothing. If that is what childbirth is like, I have no problem having children.”
‘WE GOT OUR WISH’
When the Arellanos’ first son, Mateo, was born 22 months ago, he arrived two weeks early. Labor lasted 30 hours, and Madison, 26, thought their second son might take a similar path.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, she started feeling some cramping and back pain about 2:30 in the afternoon. Her official due date was three days later, but she thought the pains might be “the start of things.”
Oscar, 32, was supposed to leave for work soon thereafter. He and his family own the El Charro Mexican Restaurant in Spotsylvania and the two thought maybe he should wait, just in case. She continued to have contractions, but nothing severe, and by 5 p.m., the two asked his parents to get Mateo.
She went upstairs to lie down and breathe through the contractions, which had picked up but still weren’t that bad, she said. Because of COVID-19, the couple had planned “to stay home as long as possible because we wanted to decrease the amount of time we were in the hospital,” she said. “We got our wish.”
At 6 p.m., Madison got up to use the bathroom and had an intense contraction. She also noticed bleeding.
She called her mother, Renee Parker in King George County, who told her to call 911. When Oscar did just that, the dispatcher, Lorri Rewis, asked about the laboring mom—and then told her to get into the bathtub.
“If that baby is coming right now,” the dispatcher told the dad, “she needs to get off the toilet because we don’t want his head to hit the porcelain.”
Before that moment, Madison thought the bleeding signaled there was something wrong with the baby. She realized instead that “this baby’s coming right now.”
“It was one of those fight-or-flight moments, and your adrenaline kicks in, and you’re concerned about the safety of the baby,” she added.
She later learned the bleeding was caused by her cervix dilating so quickly, “it was like blood vessels rupturing,” Madison said.
Meanwhile, Oscar was running back and forth between the bathroom and a window, checking for the ambulance. He and his wife began to wonder: “Are they gonna get here in time?”
‘NOT WHAT I WAS EXPECTING’
At the Spotsylvania rescue station, Brandt heard the call for an “OB emergency” and figured her crew would simply transport the mother to the hospital.
The first clue that it wasn’t a routine call came when “the front door swung wide open, and the dad was there, and he just had a petrified look on his face,” Brandt said. The second came when she found the mom in the tub.
“This is not what I was expecting,” she said.
Things happened very quickly from there. Based on time stamps from phone calls and texts from the Arellanos and other family members, the dispatcher put out the call at 6:29 p.m. and the baby arrived about 10 minutes later.
Madison stayed on the phone with her mom the whole time, and Parker said she was so proud of both of them “for staying calm and rolling with the change in plans.” The grandma felt even better knowing that Kim Madison, a close friend of Madison’s sister, was on the scene as well.
Kim Madison was coming up the steps, right after Brandt and Spotts had managed to pinch open the amniotic sac and remove the bubble from the baby’s head and torso—before the final contraction pushed the rest of his body out. She’s a little envious she didn’t get to see the en caul birth, just because it’s so rare.
But she was able to see her friend’s sister stand, step over the tub, have a sheet wrapped around her and walk out of the bathroom and down the stairs into the rescue squad.
“Madison was amazing,” said the chief of the volunteer rescue squad. “I’ve never seen anybody handle birth that well. I don’t think a hair was out of place. She looked like she could have gotten up and walked outside and continued her day.”
‘COULDN’T BE MORE THANKFUL’
A week after Cruz’s birth, the Arellano family visited the fire station and thanked all those who played a part in their baby’s delivery.
The parents were grateful that rescuers knew exactly what to do, even with such an unusual situation. “That put a lot of ease into us, knowing they knew what they were doing,” the father said. “We couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
Likewise, the first-responders were grateful that the family took the time to say thanks.
“It was awesome,” Kim Madison said. “It’s very rare that we get a follow-up from a patient we take care of.”
While firefighters showed big brother Mateo around some trucks and engines, Brandt couldn’t take her eyes off the baby.
“He is cute as a button,” she said. “I just wanted to pinch his little cheeks.”
After all the excitement, the Arellanos were ready to get down to the business of raising their young boys.
“That’s what we were more concerned, having two children under 2,” she said. After going through an unusual home birth, “I feel like we can do anything.”
