Animal-loving Fredericksburg resident rescues turkey trio from becoming Thanksgiving meal

“They are treated very harshly by workers and to keep them from fighting, they’re hung upside down while parts of their toes and beaks are cut off,” she said, noting that slaughtering techniques often are imperfect and painful. “They are sentient beings, with blood running through their veins like you and I. They feel pain and are alive, and deserve respect to live their lives.”

After noting at Peaceful Fields that her “heart was full” after seeing the three birds she’s fully funded for life there, Kelly said she wishes she could do the same for every turkey out there. She hopes others will support the sanctuary by going online to peacefulfieldssanctuary.org to see different ways to do that.

“This Thanksgiving, let’s celebrate with gratitude and compassion for all creatures,” Kelly said.

Netzel noted that one of the sanctuary’s biggest expenses is keeping the coops and barns heated on cold winter days and nights.

“But the turkeys love to be outside when they can,” he added, noting that when he and other staffers duck in to warm up for a minute on a cool day, turkeys often stay outside.