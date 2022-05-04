Animals are 'second nature' to local 4-H member

As proof that Leslie Linton has always felt comfortable with animals—especially large ones topping half a ton—her mother, Sharon, shows a picture of the girl as a toddler.

It’s taken from the back so the viewer can barely see the “binky,” or pacifier, in the mouth of the 18-month-old child. But there she stands, wearing work jeans and boots, inches away from a line of cattle eating grain on the ground.

“Animals are second nature to her,” her mom said. “It’s all she’s ever known.”

Leslie’s lineage includes farmers on both sides of her family tree, going back several generations. As the 14-year-old eighth grader continues their tradition, those associated with the 74th annual 4-H/FFA Fredericksburg Junior Livestock Show and Sale suggested she be interviewed for a story about the event, which starts Friday.

“She lives and breathes this,” said Rob Minx, a volunteer with the Stafford Livestock 4-H Club, of which Leslie is president. “She really is one kid who takes full charge, full responsibility of her animals. It’s a year-round thing for Leslie.”

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and offered on a limited scale to virtual buyers last year. For this year’s show and sale, the 66 members of 4-H and FFA clubs and their families, leaders and volunteers throughout the Fredericksburg region and supporters are excited for activities to return to normal, said Krystal N. Williams, the 4-H and youth development agent in Spotsylvania County.

Showmanship events for the young exhibitors, age 9–19, start at 2 p.m. Friday at Meadows Event Park in Doswell. Activities continue Saturday morning with judging of goats, sheep, swine and beef, starting at 9 a.m. There’s a barbecue at 12:30 p.m., then the annual sale—when buyers from farm agencies and businesses, as well as members of the community—bid to pay three or four times market value for livestock shown in the ring.

Leslie is exhibiting four animals: Barley and Pearl, a pair of Hampshire-cross lambs; a Black Angus heifer aptly named Onyx; and a Gelbvieh-Angus cross steer, Bronco. She’s contacted about a dozen buyers and invited them to attend, realizing “if you want your animal to go at higher prices, you have to put in the effort.”

While many exhibitors buy young lambs or calves and raise them to maturity before taking them to the show and sale, Leslie has her own herd of about 30 cows and calves as well as some sheep. She’s always spent a lot of time at the farm of her late grandfather, Paul Linton, in Sumerduck, where she and her parents, Kevin and Sharon, also have cattle.

The three work together as a team, the mom said, after the adults finish their full-time jobs at Greenline Service Corp., off Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County.

Leslie lives in Fauquier County with her parents, but joined the Stafford club because her friends and cousins—including the Tate and Terrell relatives on her mother’s side—are in Caroline County and attend shows from Fredericksburg south.

Leslie continues to get off the school bus daily at the home of her grandmother, Carol Linton. The well-spoken teen gets feed buckets ready, then works with the beef cattle and sheep, walking them through fields filled with spring buttercups.

She started attending shows as soon as she was old enough, working with sheep and pigs in the peewee division until she turned 9 and her father said she was old enough to handle cattle.

She’s glad she met her goal of showing all four species—goats, sheep, pigs and cows—but won’t get into the ring again with a goat.

“They are stupid,” she said. “It’s bad to say that but they are not for me. Sheep are much more easygoing. Goats are hyper, like it has to be their way, not your way.”

She’s learned that cattle need constant work to get used to a halter and feel comfortable walking around a show ring. When a photographer took pictures of Onyx, the heifer seemed out of sorts and Leslie either rubbed her belly with a comb attachment, at the end of her show stick, or looked her in the eye and said, “Will you calm down?”

She’s had her share of kicks and cuts. Last year she showed a steer that didn’t want to be led around at first, then “he became like this big old puppy dog,” she said.

While showing him at the State Fair, the steer got spooked and dragged her six car lengths. It messed up ligaments in her hand and reminded her that big animals can cause big injuries.

She’s learned other lessons on the farm as well, said her mother, including intimate details of the facts of life. Leslie helped deliver a 94-pound calf and pushed a cow’s prolapsed uterus back in place. She knows how to castrate livestock and drive farm equipment.

Leslie also accepts another cold reality that other 4-H and FFA members sometimes have struggled with: the fate of their project animals.

“If you’re on a farm, you gotta know if you get a steer, that you’re not going to keep it for the rest of its life,” she said.

Minx said that can be a painful lesson for first-time exhibitors and veterans.

“These kids, they have to know their animals are entering the food chain,” he said. “At the end of the sale, when they gotta go back there and take that halter off them, there’s generally some tears, even from the veterans. It’s a learning process.”

Leslie and other exhibitors also learn the financial responsibility of feeding and caring for their animals. The expenses typically are deducted from the sale price, then the profits often go into college funds.

Leslie’s situation is slightly different. She brings some of the female cattle back to the herd for breeding, then she sells off male calves. She does the same with sheep, always looking for the next lamb to show.

Most of her money goes into savings, but she does let herself buy something pretty. Not clothes, accessories or shoes.

“I’ll save it until I see a lamb or a cow that I like, and then I buy that,” she said.

