Annual car raffle helps fund four Fredericksburg-area charities

A community raffle will put one grand prize winner behind the wheel of a new car in early June, while all proceeds from the event head back to the community through several local charities.

Devlin Reiley, marketing and public relations director for the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford, said the four nonprofits involved in the raffle—hosted by the Y—will equally divide all proceeds from the fundraiser after the winning ticket is drawn. The drawing for a 2022 Nissan Kicks will take place June 11 at 5 p.m. at Pohanka Nissan of Fredericksburg, 10665 Patriot Highway.

“The purpose of this raffle is for charities within the community to come together and raise money for their causes,” Reiley said. “It’s Cooking Autism, the YMCA, Micah Ministries and Ainsley’s Angels.”

Reiley said last spring during the coronavirus pandemic, about $65,000 was raised during a similar raffle when a 2021 Nissan Kicks SUV was given away. She said as a result of robust ticket sales during that event last year, each nonprofit took in about $13,000 when that raffle officially came to a close. Reiley said this year, the Y intends to use its portion of money raised to fund youth programs for undeserved children in the region, such as Bright Beginnings, which ensures children are given the necessary tools to prepare them for learning in a new school year.

“Our financial assistance program offers scholarships for the Power Scholars program, a summer camp that focuses on math and reading, and we also offer youth leagues,” Reiley said. “Our Bright Beginnings program is for low-income households to help bring clothing and school supplies to students going back to school.”

Michele Tritt of King George, who formed Ainsley’s Angels five years ago, said proceeds from the raffle will be used by her organization for people of all ages.

“We have riders from 2 years old to 63 years old,” Tritt said. “We don’t have a limit.”

Tritt said Ainsley’s Angels helps the special needs population participate in community athletic events by making equipment and entrance fees to those events available to participants at no cost. She said a good chunk of the money also goes toward maintaining racing equipment.

“This includes racing chariots, specialized walkers and bikes that are needed,” Tritt said.

On May 22, Tritt said more than 20 Ainsley’s Angels athletes will participate in the 13.1-mile U.S. Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg.

“Our athletes are never charged anything to participate,” Tritt said. “We provide them the equipment to race and the fee is provided for them so they don’t have to pay for that event.”

Meghann Cotter is the executive servant–leader of Fredericksburg’s Micah Ecumenical Ministries, which was formed in 2005 by nine downtown churches to more effectively meet the needs of the city’s homeless population. Cotter said Micah Ministries has grown to the point where it now provides holistic support to area residents by helping them access health care, a source of income and other support services. Cotter said future plans for the organization include a local permanent housing community.

“That vision is called the Jeremiah community,” Cotter said. “Any money that we raise goes towards building the parts we have built, but also helps propel us towards that greater vision where all of those different pieces that we’ve built over the last 17 years can be coalesced into a real community where people have a chance at hope and healing again.”

Almost five years ago, April Burch of Stafford won a Nissan Rogue from Pohanka, but rather than take the new car, she asked Pohanka to make a donation to her sons’ autism program at Conway Elementary School. That led Burch to start Cooking Autism, which brings more than 70 cooking classes to autistic children at schools in Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Since last year, Burch said four additional classes have been added in West Virginia and another four in Maryland.

Burch said money from last year’s raffle funded an entire years’ worth of life skills programs for 250 children and hopes this year’s fundraiser will help her organization continue those efforts even further. Altogether, Cooking Autism helped nearly 1,000 children last year and Burch hopes to serve about 1,200 kids in 2022.

“(The raffle) made such an impact on those children that we certainly would like to continue that and receive the same amount, if not more, so we can help more children,” Burch said.

This year, Pohanka Nissan will provide a new Nissan Kicks as the grand prize of the raffle. The subcompact crossover SUV features excellent fuel economy, lots of cargo space and has a long list of standard features.

Tickets for the raffle are available for $100 each online through midnight June 10. At 5 p.m. the following day, the drawing for the new car will be held and three other drawings will be taken to select the second-, third- and fourth-place winners, who will receive $500, $250 and $100, respectively.

To buy a raffle ticket, visit Family-YMCA.org/winacar.

