Annual fall plant sale helps adults with disability

Want to go green and help adults with disability at the same time? Try kale. Or broccoli.
Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in the Fredericksburg region, according to a news release.
“This is the perfect time to plant fall vegetables,” Horticulture Program Manager Andy Lynn said in the release. “And we’ve got a great selection flourishing in our greenhouse.”
To see a full list of available plants and to download an order form, go to rappahannockareacsb.org. Participants can choose plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
RAAI offers curbside pickup at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County. Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Onsite patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.
Pumpkins, mums and asters will be available in September.
For more than 40 years, RAAI day support services have helped caregivers be able to maintain jobs and hobbies, while providing adults with developmental disability chances to develop hobbies and friendships, the news release states. RAAI serves more than 160 individuals in Fredericksburg and counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.
