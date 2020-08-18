You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual fall plant sale helps adults with disability
0 comments

Annual fall plant sale helps adults with disability

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Yellow flowers rudbeckia

Black Eyed Susans are among the many varieties of plants and vegetables available during Rappahannock Adult Activities' annual fall plant sale. Pumpkins, mums and asters will be available in September.

 istockphoto.com

Want to go green and help adults with disability at the same time? Try kale. Or broccoli.

Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in the Fredericksburg region, according to a news release.

“This is the perfect time to plant fall vegetables,” Horticulture Program Manager Andy Lynn said in the release. “And we’ve got a great selection flourishing in our greenhouse.”

To see a full list of available plants and to download an order form, go to rappahannockareacsb.org. Participants can choose plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org

RAAI offers curbside pickup at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County. Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Onsite patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.

Pumpkins, mums and asters will be available in September.

For more than 40 years, RAAI day support services have helped caregivers be able to maintain jobs and hobbies, while providing adults with developmental disability chances to develop hobbies and friendships, the news release states. RAAI serves more than 160 individuals in Fredericksburg and counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert