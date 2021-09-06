Annual White Oak Equipment-Fairview Baptist Church benefit oyster roast postponed to 2022

The annual Benefit Oyster Roast sponsored by White Oak Equipment and two local churches set to be held later this month has been postponed until March 19, 2022, because of an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

It had been scheduled for Sept. 25.

Organizers said the move was cautionary, but wanted to make it clear that the fundraiser will be back in 2022 when it will hopefully be safe to hold the in-person event again.

The fundraiser has raised more than $1 million over its 30-plus years. The beneficiary for next spring will be the same one chosen for the postponed event: Terri Schantz, a Stafford County woman who was one of the first in the area to be infected with COVID.

Organizers noted that like many who get severely ill from the virus, Schantz will deal with the devastating results for the rest of her life.

What started as pneumonia in her bout with COVID worsened, and Schantz was put on a ventilator. In the two weeks when the machine was breathing for her, she had a stroke and then a blood clot—damage that caused her to lose all the fingers on one hand.