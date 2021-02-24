Another 10 local deaths reported in Fredericksburg area, even as caseloads drop

Oliver also noted that deaths, unfortunately, are a “lagging indicator,” one of those metrics that shows up well after new cases are reported. “Some of these numbers are just that, the lag from the upsurge in cases that peaked in January,” he said.

While January set a local record for COVID-19 deaths with 44 fatalities, February may eclipse it. As of Wednesday, there had been 43 local deaths. Half were residents of long-term care facilities, but four were people in their 50s. One fatality was a Spotsylvania County woman in her 30s.

How deaths come to be classified as caused by COVID-19 has been debated almost since the beginning of the pandemic. One school of thought is that the virus puts people, some who already are sick and aged as well as otherwise healthy people, into respiratory distress and causes their death.

Another school of thought is that the underlying illnesses were responsible, not COVID, and that doctors labeled it as such in an effort to get more funding. Even former President Donald Trump floated the latter theory, which health experts dismissed as untrue.