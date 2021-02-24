Another 10 local deaths reported in Fredericksburg area, even as caseloads drop

While so many key metrics pertaining to COVID-19 in Virginia are heading in the right direction—the number of people vaccinated is going up while new case numbers are going down—there is one grave exception: Death totals.
The Virginia Department of Health has reported virus-related fatalities at unprecedented levels since the weekend as 709 additional deaths have been added to the state count in five days.
Of the state total, 28 lived in the Rappahannock Area Health District. The deaths of an additional 10 people were reported Wednesday, and they represented every locality in the Fredericksburg area and ranged in age from their 50s to over 80.
Not all the deaths happened recently—some were the result of post-holiday surges, and it’s taken this long for death certificates to be filed, reviewed and certified, according to state officials. But the additional death reports come on the heels of what had been the deadliest month since the pandemic began. The state reported 44 local deaths for the first month of 2021.
“This means January and early February were even more deadly than previously thought,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been six additional deaths reported in both Culpeper and Fauquier counties since Saturday, four more in Orange County and one more in Westmoreland County.
The additional deaths have come as new case numbers and positivity rates are dropping. As of Wednesday, the Rappahannock Area Health District was averaging 60 new cases a day for the past week. On Jan. 20, the district’s daily seven-day average was 276 new cases.
Statewide, hospitalizations have dropped by half from their peak in mid-January, said Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources.
The area’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, was 10 percent on Wednesday. Last month, it was almost twice that high.
And, 1.1 million Virginians have gotten at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday. That’s part of 1.7 million doses given throughout the state.
Then, there are the recently reported death totals, which are counterintuitive to the other improving trends, Balmes–John said.
Her co-worker, Mary Chamberlin, noted that health officials were dealing with record-setting caseloads in December and January.
“There’s only so much you can do to keep up with the data when it’s coming at you so quickly,” she said. “I know that was happening with us. I can only imagine what it was like statewide.”
Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner, said on Wednesday that backlogs occur based on how quickly death certificates get filed with the state’s office of vital records. He said state officials have asked providers to turn in those forms faster so they can be reviewed.
Oliver also noted that deaths, unfortunately, are a “lagging indicator,” one of those metrics that shows up well after new cases are reported. “Some of these numbers are just that, the lag from the upsurge in cases that peaked in January,” he said.
While January set a local record for COVID-19 deaths with 44 fatalities, February may eclipse it. As of Wednesday, there had been 43 local deaths. Half were residents of long-term care facilities, but four were people in their 50s. One fatality was a Spotsylvania County woman in her 30s.
How deaths come to be classified as caused by COVID-19 has been debated almost since the beginning of the pandemic. One school of thought is that the virus puts people, some who already are sick and aged as well as otherwise healthy people, into respiratory distress and causes their death.
Another school of thought is that the underlying illnesses were responsible, not COVID, and that doctors labeled it as such in an effort to get more funding. Even former President Donald Trump floated the latter theory, which health experts dismissed as untrue.
Many of the deaths the Virginia Department of Health reviews have underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or dementia, according to the state website. But they’re only counted as being associated with COVID-19 if the patient’s medical record, health care provider or death certificate specifically indicates that they died due to COVID-19 or an acute respiratory complication of the virus, the website states.
If a person who has the virus dies, and the provider lists the cause as another condition, such as cancer or end-state renal failure, then the state health department does not count that death as being associated with COVID-19. Likewise, if a person with COVID-19 dies from some other condition that’s explained on the death certificate, such as suicide or gunshot wounds, motor vehicle accidents or overdoses, VDH says it doesn’t count that death as being associated with the virus, either.
But the state does count deaths among people with underlying conditions—if the death certificate specifically lists that COVID-19 was an immediate or contributing cause, according to the state website.
“In these situations, it is likely that the COVID-19 infection worsened the underlying condition, and the two together contributed to the patient’s death,” the VDH website states.
In addition to delays caused by a large number of deaths, which certainly has been the case this year, each COVID-19 associated death “is reviewed by a subject matter expert which takes additional time,” the website states.
