Another 144 people test positive in Fredericksburg health district

Another 144 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District tested positive for COVID-19, according to Monday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, for a cumulative total of 13,430 cases.

The total included 5,481 cases in Stafford County; 5,001 in Spotsylvania County; 1,096 in Caroline County; 1,077 in Fredericksburg; and 775 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,094 cases in Culpeper County; 2,555 in Fauquier County; 1,035 in Orange County; and 714 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported fewer cases on Monday than in past days, when new daily numbers climbed by 5,000 or more. There were 3,771 new cases and eight new deaths reported Monday for a cumulative total of 367,536 cases and 5,132 deaths associated with COVID-19.

