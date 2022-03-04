Another 21 Fredericksburg-area virus deaths reported this week

As the Virginia Department of Health is still reporting virus-related deaths from as far back as January—including 21 more posted this week for residents from the Fredericksburg area—state and local health officials are showing indications they’re turning the page on the pandemic.

The VDH is working to simplify and streamline data and will change some of its COVID-19 dashboards on Tuesday, according to the state website.

Likewise, the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, will switch to once-a-week postings about new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and the area’s positivity rate.

Starting next week, the RAHD’s weekly chart will appear on Fridays on Facebook and in electronic newsletters and also may show different indicators “as we’re trying to align with the new CDC community transmission metrics,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district.

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed the values used to determine a community’s transmission level. Instead of looking at cases numbers and positivity rates—which is how Virginia has determined its ratings to this point—the CDC switched its metrics.

It’s determining if a community has a high, medium or low transmission rate based on the number of hospital admissions in the last week, the percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new case numbers per 100,000 people.

Having two different rating systems has caused confusion. Earlier this week, those following trends on the RAHD’s Facebook page wondered why the CDC offered one rating for a locality and the state website, a different one.

Under the CDC system, most of the local health district is considered to have a medium rate of virus transmission. New cases are averaging 53 per day over a seven-day period, compared to the pandemic high of a daily average of 840 cases on Jan. 4. About 50 patients have been treated for virus symptoms this week at the three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area.

Meanwhile, Free Lance–Star readers who’ve kept up with COVID’s local impact have asked several times why Spotsylvania County has reported more deaths than Stafford County, even though Stafford’s population of 156,927 is 11 percent higher than Spotsylvania’s population of 140,032.

To date, 276 Spotsylvania residents have died from COVID compared to 163 Stafford people.

Another oddity is the high number of deaths in Caroline compared to King George and Fredericksburg. While Caroline has the highest population of the three localities—30,887 compared to 27,982 in Fredericksburg and 26,723 in King George—it also has had more than twice as many deaths from the virus.

As of Friday, the death toll stood at 78 for Caroline, 36 for King George and 34 for Fredericksburg.

A way to put all the localities on the same footing is to compare death rates per 100,000 people—a figure which can be confusing, especially when looking at smaller localities.

According to that metric, Caroline has the highest rate, at 250 deaths per 100,000 people. It’s followed by Spotsylvania with 196; King George with 131; Fredericksburg with 115 and Stafford with 102.

According to RAHD data, localities are rated in the exact same order in terms of their percentages of older people, with Caroline having the highest number of people 60 and older:

Caroline: 22.5%

Spotsylvania: 20.8%

King George: 18.9%

Fredericksburg: 15.2%

Stafford: 14.8%

“We have known for a long time that older adults tend to be at higher risk of severe disease and death due to the virus,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, “and we have also known that staying up to date on vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and your community. Our local data seems to support this.”

Balmes–John said it’s difficult to draw too many other conclusions from the data because patterns of transmission have differed in each locality just as vaccination rates have progressed at different paces.

However, the three localities—Caroline, Spotsylvania and King George—with the highest percentage of older people and highest death rates per 100,000 also have the lowest vaccination rates among seniors.

The VDH dashboard lists the following rates for people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated by locality:

King George: 76%

Caroline: 78%

Spotsylvania: 80%

Stafford: 84%

Fredericksburg: 87%

The rates for those 65 and older who have gotten booster shots are:

Caroline: 53%

King George: 54%

Spotsylvania: 58%

Stafford: 62%

Fredericksburg: 67%

Of the 21 local deaths reported this week, all but two were 60 and older. Two Spotsylvania women, one in her 40s and the other in her 50s, also were among those whose deaths were added to the tally this week.

Sixteen of the 21 deaths reported this week were white residents. Eight of them lived in long-term care facilities, according to the RAHD.

To date, 587 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District have died from COVID-19. There also have been 143 deaths in Culpeper County; 137 in Fauquier County; 85 in Orange County; and 48 in Westmoreland County, according to state data.

