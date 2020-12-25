Another 256 people in Fredericksburg region test positive for COVID-19

Another 256 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday’s report, pushing the total number of people with confirmed virus infections to 11,917 since March, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The total included 4,883 cases in Stafford County; 4,446 in Spotsylvania County; 978 in Fredericksburg; 969 in Caroline County; and 641 in King George County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,833 cases in Culpeper County; 2,199 in Fauquier County; 869 in Orange County; and 667 in Westmoreland County.

Christmas Day marked the sixth time this month that more than 4,000 new cases have been reported statewide each day. Virginia reported 4,078 new cases and 29 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 327,993 cases and 4,820 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.