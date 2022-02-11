Another 75 virus deaths reported in Fredericksburg region in last two weeks

Even as the fast-spreading omicron is on the decline—and local cases and hospitalizations have dropped—the most serious aspect of the COVID-19 variant is still being reported.

In the last two weeks, the deaths of another 75 local residents have been added to the Virginia Department of Health tally—part of a batch of 1,355 death reports for Virginians who died from COVID-19, most of them in January. Their deaths are just being reported because the volume of omicron cases created a backlog, according to state officials.

And, deaths from January probably will continue to be reported throughout this month, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

“January was a terrible month for deaths,” Chamberlin said. “It’s so sad.”

The spike in death reports comes as people across the Fredericksburg area, state and nation debate lifting school mask mandates and other restrictions as omicron cases are on the decline. Thursday marked the first time since Dec. 28 when there were fewer than 100 people being treated for COVID-19 in the area’s three hospitals.

There were 93 local virus patients on Thursday and 78 on Friday, according to the RAHD.

New local infections, which hit a pandemic high with 1,713 reported in a single day on Jan. 4, are averaging less than 180 a day. Likewise, the positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive virus tests among all those taken, fell under 20 percent on Friday. It was more than double that—45 percent—on Jan. 10.

But the additional death reports cast a pall over the positive signs as they’ve pushed the death toll above 500 in the local health district. To date, 519 local residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

It’s not possible to determine the vaccination status of those who died. Readers regularly ask about it, but state data does not include that detail with local statistics.

The tally includes 70 deaths in Caroline; 30 in Fredericksburg; 31 in King George; 247 in Spotsylvania; and 141 in Stafford.

In addition, 120 people have died in Culpeper County; 122 in Fauquier County; 83 in Orange County; and 42 in Westmoreland County, according to state data.

Health officials say deaths always lag behind new cases and hospitalizations because it takes a while for the disease to progress.

But when infections skyrocket, as they did with omicron, health officials are strapped to keep up with all the reports and to do the necessary documentation that comes with death certificates, state officials said.

Workers “try to stay as up to date as possible so we can have as accurate information in real time as is available,” said Lindsay Taylor, COVID-19 data manager for the local health district. “But in situations of surge, sometimes this is out of our control.”

Investigators may not be able to reach every case, which means health officials don’t find out about a hospitalization or death until the health department receives the death certificate—or “we gather their hospital information after things have slowed down,” Taylor said.

While more younger people have been impacted by COVID-19 as the pandemic has continued, the oldest residents remain the hardest hit. Those in their 60s and older represent 84 percent of local deaths throughout the crisis, according to state data.

But other demographics have shifted slightly in the wake of omicron. Among the 75 death reports filed since Jan. 31, there’s a higher percentage of white people, women and Spotsylvania residents than during the entire pandemic.

According to data the state uses for racial demographics for the Rappahannock Area Health District, white people make up 65 percent of the local population. However, they’ve accounted for 73 percent of local deaths throughout the pandemic and 80 percent of the most recently reported deaths.

Spotsylvania has a similar disparity. The county represents 36 percent of the health district’s population, but its residents have made up 47 percent of deaths throughout the entire pandemic. For deaths reported the last two weeks, Spotsylvanians represented 55 percent of the total.

There also were more deaths for women than men in the most recent tally, which is opposite from the pandemic total.

And while the state has added large numbers of death reports recently, the tally does not include anyone who died in February, Chamberlin said.

At least six local residents have died this month from COVID-19, according to yet another state website that tracks deaths by the date they occurred.

“I’m hopeful that our February death toll will be much lower,” Chamberlin said, “but I know I speak for so many of us when I say that even a lower number of deaths is still profoundly sad.”

